Award-Winning Scandanavian Luggage Brand Db Unveils First-Ever Surfboard Bags

The Bunker and The Shelter Mark Db’s First Foray Into Surf Gear

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, NO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Db, the award-winning Scandanavian luggage company, made its first foray into the surf industry today by unveiling two new models designed specifically for surfboards.





The two models — The Bunker and The Shelter — continue Db’s mission of coupling aggressive innovation with meticulous design to redefine travel gear. Founded in 2012 in Norway, Db has been praised the world over by design experts and athletes for its collection of luggage and roller snowboard and ski bags. The introduction of the company’s new line of gear marks an ambitious next step after years of development to create perfect surfboard bags.





“Db was founded in the waves on a surf trip, and redefining the surfboard bag has been a dream ever since that first day,” said Truls Brataas, Founder and CEO of Db. “We have truly put our hearts and souls into this project. It has taken the experience of an entire community of surfers and a decade of luggage innovation to get here, and I'm so proud to say that we can now support the adventures of surfers with the products they deserve.”





The Bunker is the larger of Db’s two new models, fitting three to four boards up to 6’6” in length. Made with Db’s patented Rib Cage Technology, EVA reinforced tail and nose protection, and custom wheel housings designed to slide over curbs and door thresholds, The Bunker is primarily composed of 100 percent recycled polyester from post-consumer waste with a water-repellent finish, giving it increased protection against abrasions, tears, salt water, and sand. It also boasts Db’s award-winning Hook-Up System to transport additional luggage.





The Shelter is the smaller of Db’s new models and is designed to carry one board. The Shelter boasts many of the same essential design features as The Bunker, including a heavy-duty, long lifetime, non-corrosive zipper, and a nose section with dual density foams for high impact protection. The Shelter can be adjusted in length from 5’3” to 6’4” to accommodate different board lengths, and both models are foldable and compressible for simple storage when not in use.





“I’ve been traveling the world for years, lugging around board bags that haven’t made my travels any easier — until now,” said South African professional surfer and Db investor Jordy Smith. “These board bags have made traveling a pleasure.”





To learn more about The Bunker and The Shelter please visit dbjourney.com/surf. Both Db models will be available at selected premium surf retailers around the world beginning April 15, 2021 or you can pre-order here.





About Db

Db was founded in Norway in 2009 by freeski legend Jon Olsson and engineer Truls Brataas with the goal of redefining travel gear to enable better journeys. Db designs and markets backpacks, carry bags, luggage, and accessories for urban people who love outdoor lifestyles and travel. The company is a 4-time Gaselle award winner following its triple-digit growth and sustained profitability since the brand officially launched in 2012. Db is a multiple ISPO design award winner and Brataas is a recipient of the International Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year award. Db is independently owned and operated from its headquarters located in Oslo, Norway where the company employs 25 people. Both the Bunker and Shelter models are PCT patent pending.

