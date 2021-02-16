Kentucky National Insurance Company to Implement the Finys Suite

/EIN News/ -- A business intelligence project led to mutual trust and a legacy system replacement



TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finys, developer of the Finys Suite, a platform of integrated modules for processing personal and commercial property/casualty insurance, is beginning implementation of the Suite at Kentucky National Insurance Company.

“This is a relationship in which we established trust and mutual regard by working side by side with folks from Kentucky National,” said Kurt Diederich, co-founder, President, and CEO of Finys. “With the success of the initial engagement, a business intelligence solution project, they gained the comfort they needed to implement the core processing Suite. We’re grateful for their faith in us.”

In mid-2020, Kentucky National initiated a project to cleanse and make more complete relevant data from its legacy system, all in preparation for use of the Finys Business Intelligence module. Based on the success of that project, Kentucky National then decided to implement the entire Suite.

“The Finys Suite had everything we were looking for,” said John Miner, President of Kentucky National. “And with the data analytics project wrapping up, this provided a terrific step toward replacement of our legacy system with the Finys Suite. In fact, doing things in this progression, we’ve gained early value working with the BI toolset — including rigorous data cleansing with our existing, legacy system — all in anticipation of the full Finys automation suite buildout. We look forward to all of the ways in which the Finys Suite will help streamline our operations, increase our productivity, and enhance the value we deliver our policyholders, agents, and our business, every day.”

About Finys

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for P&C insurance organizations. It includes components for core administration (policy, billing, claims, and BI), plus portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines for insurers, agents, vendors, and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for on-site or SaaS deployment. For more details, please visit www.finys.com, call 866-401-4178, or email info@finys.com.

About Kentucky National

KNIC is a regional Personal Lines specialist insurer, featuring highly developed product solutions for Personal Lines Property and Automobile lines of business, all distributed in partnership with top flight Independent Agents in Kentucky and Tennessee. For more information, please visit https://www.kynatins.com.

History: Kentucky National Insurance Company, a property and casualty insurer, was created as a subsidiary of the Kentucky Central Insurance Company, incorporated in June of 1973. In 1993, Kentucky Central and Kentucky National were sold to the American European Group, Inc. On November 3, 1995, Kentucky Central and Kentucky National were merged. Then, in August of 2007, Kentucky National was purchased by First Kentucky Insurance LLC, a Lexington-based company, and part of the Forcht Group of Kentucky.

Media contact:

Mark O’Brien

O’Brien Communications Group

860-944-9022

mark@obriencg.com