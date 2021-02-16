BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives First Order from the United Arab Emirates

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received its first order for electronic components from a United Arab Emirates customer. The order, in the amount of $180,000, is for delivery through the year 2021.



Avidan Zelicovski, BOS' President, stated: "I am very pleased with this initial penetration into the United Arab Emirates' market. It is a new territory for us and has potential to grow our business."

About BOS:

BOS is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

