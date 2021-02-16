Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The RealReal to Participate in Morgan Stanley, Raymond James and Bank of America Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Matt Gustke, will participate in the following conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley Technology Conference on March 1, 2021;
  • Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2020; and
  • BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on March 9, 2021.

The presentations will be available via webcast within the Events section of The RealReal’s investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events. The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service, virtual appointments and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our 13 retail locations, including our eight shoppable stores, customers can consign, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Bieber
Head of Investor Relations
paul.bieber@therealreal.com


Primary Logo

