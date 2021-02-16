Arch Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of anti-CD47 antibody therapies, today announced the company’s participation at upcoming healthcare investor conferences:



Event: SVB Leerink 9th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: February 23, 2021

Event: Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: March 16, 2021, 4:30 – 5:00 pm ET

About Arch Oncology

Arch Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of potential best-in-class antibody therapies for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibodies are highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class. Arch Oncology’s lead product candidate AO-176 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and with multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies. In addition, the Company is advancing a pipeline of antibody programs for the treatment of cancer. For more information please visit www.archoncology.com.

Contact: Amy Figueroa, CFA For Arch Oncology afigueroa@archoncology.com