Risk Strategies Promotes Tracy Hoffman, Matthew Smith to Managing Director Roles

Part of planned succession for key roles in National Health Care, Reinsurance Practices

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the promotions of Tracy Hoffman and Matthew Smith to Managing Directors as part of planned leadership successions in both its Managed Health Care and Reinsurance practices.



In her new role, Hoffman will take over leadership of the National Heath Care Practice’s Managed Care team. Hoffman has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, including work with hospitals, health plans, physician groups, ACOs, and more. “I’m thrilled and honored to be stepping into this important leadership role,” said Hoffman. “I’ve had a great mentor and a great team to support the plans we are rolling out to benefit our clients and our business.”

Smith assumes leadership of the Health Care Practice’s Reinsurance team. He has worked in insurance and reinsurance for over 22 years with experience in all aspects of health, life and accident reinsurance. “Stepping into this position would not have been possible without the support and guidance I’ve received from the entire team,” said Smith. “I have big shoes to fill but know that, working together, we will be able to make a significant difference for our clients as we grow together.”

“Staying on the cutting edge as specialties and risks evolve is vital,” said Bob Dubraski, Chief Growth Officer and National Health Care Practice Leader. “We started these critical succession efforts in early 2020 and have been working closely to ensure a smooth transition. Tracy and Matt are supported by the industry’s best team of professionals in Managed Care Stop Loss and A&H Reinsurance and have exciting initiatives already underway to grow the business and enhance services.”

Hoffman assumes the Managing Director role from Riggs Stephenson, who came to Risk Strategies in 2015 with the Dubraski & Associates acquisition. He will remain with the firm, working with Hoffman and her team to ensure client and team continuity, as well as servicing his clients and developing new business from existing relationships.

Smith takes over the Managing Director role from Tony Plampton, Founder of Re-Solutions Intermediaries, a specialty brokerage acquired by Risk Strategies in 2015. Plampton will be leaving the firm for a new role with a Risk Strategies client.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

