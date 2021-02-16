Isoray Announces the Appointment of Lisa Lauer As Vice President Business Development

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator, today announced that Lisa Lauer has been appointed Vice President, Business Development.

CEO Lori Woods says Lauer’s appointment marks another important step forward for the Company, “Lisa Lauer brings deep industry experience and market knowledge to the Company. Lisa's particular expertise in technologies used alone or in combination with immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer make her a perfect fit for Isoray. We believe Lisa will be an important addition to our team as we continue to pursue our strategic plan for growth opportunities in our core prostate business as well as in the treatment of other cancers.”

Lisa Lauer brings more than 27 years of valuable expertise across a broad range of therapeutic markets and a proven track record in commercial execution, market access, reimbursement, and strategic portfolio development and management.

Lauer joins Isoray following eleven years with Olympus Corporation, a renowned precision technology leader creating innovative opto-digital solutions in healthcare, life science and consumer electronics products, where she has held a number of leadership positions. Most recently, Lauer served as Executive Director of Global Strategic Marketing within the Therapeutic Solutions Division at Olympus. In that capacity, she had direct responsibility over a broad endoscopic capital and device portfolio focused on the diagnosis and treatment of malignant and benign lung disease. Lauer was the recipient of the Olympus Global CEO Award for leadership in 2019 for the commercial launch of a novel endobronchial valve approved for treating both acute and chronic lung conditions.

Lauer’s experience also includes more than ten years with Johnson & Johnson where she earned numerous national and regional awards in commercial healthcare sales that led to her promotion into product marketing. Lauer distinguished herself early in her tenure at the company when she became one of four people selected to participate in Johnson & Johnson’s first Leadership Development Program. While with Johnson & Johnson, Lauer worked across the pharma, biotechnology, and device sectors for immunology, anti-infectives, women’s health and analgesics franchises.

Lauer returns to Isoray following her previous tenure from 2005 to 2009 as Director of Marketing during which time she developed and implemented both upstream product and downstream commercial strategies for the prostate market. In that role, she was also instrumental in establishing a sales training program, initial clinical strategy and advisory boards, and in developing Cesium-131 product branding.

Lauer’s appointment becomes effective today.

