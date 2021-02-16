Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,674 in the last 365 days.

nCino Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

What: nCino’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/ 
Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call. 

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Kathryn Cook, nCino
+1 919.691.4206
kathryn.cook@ncino.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

nCino Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.