Wildly Popular Swedish Flight Travel Rewards App Chatflights Makes U.S. Debut Ahead of Advantageous Booking Season

Human-to-human, chat-based app helps well-heeled travelers extend value of travel miles, points and rewards by 4-8x across all popular programs

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 -- Chatflights , an app-based and human-powered digital concierge and award flight travel agency that helps maximize your travel points and rewards, today announced its U.S. debut and public availability in the App Store and Google Play Store.



Launched in Sweden in 2017, Chatflights aims to set a new standard in travel booking and service for people with significant miles and reward points available, by bringing together the best minds in flight travel out there. For up to 8x fewer points and miles than automated rewards programs, Chatflights swaps points and miles for advantage and delight by searching for hard-to-find award redemptions across all popular programs, from Amex Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou Points to top airline loyalty programs such as ANA Mileage Club, Emirates Skywards, United Airlines MileagePlus Rewards and AAdvantage.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many travelers are sitting on piles of unused travel rewards and points. This, paired with cheaper-than-ever award flights, presents an opportunity for deals. Launching today in the U.S. with the knowledge that people are booking for tomorrow, now is the time to take advantage of risk-free award travel for post-pandemic adventures.

“Our U.S. launch is an exciting opportunity to help even more people realize that maximizing the value of award travel doesn’t have to be stressful or frustrating,” said Malte Barnekow, President of Chatflights. “Our team outsources the headache by doing it for you, putting in the work to make sure you get the best possible outcome available anywhere and supporting you during the entirety of the booking process and trip. On average, our customers are enjoying 4-8x more raw purchasing power from their rewards programs compared to booking travel themselves.”

With deep industry knowledge of the ins and outs of maximizing travel rewards, Chatflights flight travel experts provide fördel (Swedish word meaning ‘advantage’) by communicating opportunities in real time via chat. Chatflights users are invited to:

Download App: Set up your profile, add loyalty programs and travel preferences, and you’re ready to start.

Chat: Tell our human travel experts what you want to do and let them work their magic on your behalf. Chatting is always free, and Chatflights only charges for approved bookings. A flat booking fee is applied.

Sit Back: You can go about your business while we do our thing. We'll let you know when we've struck gold, all via chat. Automatic alerts will track availability and send notifications your way when desired seats show up, even long after an initial request is put in.

Get Packing: Confirm your itinerary with one click. We'll use your stored payment method and keep all your bookings and receipts in one place.

Breathe: Should any problems or issues occur with your flight or booking, Chatflights is just a few button taps away, on-hand (or in your pocket) to assist throughout the full extent of your trip.



“DIY travel hacking exists but most sites or blogs simply offer advice, requiring individuals to wade through dense content and apply the findings themselves,” said Alexis Barnekow, Founder and CEO of Chatflights. “And what people don’t realize is that when booking through credit card portals, they are in essence using points to buy tickets for cash from the airlines, much like if they were buying a kitchen appliance or a computer. They aren’t actually tapping into the hard-to-find and incredibly valuable award seats. Here at Chatflights, we scour the points market to find our way to available award seats. These are the seats that airlines know will not sell for cash, so they are released to loyal customers for miles at an incredibly low price.”

Chatflights is now available for download through the App Store and Google Play Store . For more information, visit www.chatflights.com for travel tips and hacks .

Chatflights is an app-based digital concierge and award flight travel agency that helps maximize travel points and miles. By taking the stress and insecurity out of award flight bookings, Chatflights introduces you to real-time with human travel experts via a chat-based service located right in the app. Redeeming more than 207 million points per year, Chatflights does all the work to extend your credit rewards and travel miles, for up to 8x fewer points and miles per trip. Download the Chatflights app for iOS or Android to chat with real-time travel experts and book business class travel for one flat fee. For more information, visit www.chatflights.com and follow along on Instagram ( @chatflights ) for daily travel tips.