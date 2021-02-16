Precision Nutrition’s Level 1 Nutrition Certification Receives Endorsements by Leading Independent Organizations in Europe and the U.K.

EREPS and CIMSPA have approved Precision Nutrition’s L1 Nutrition Certification

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company announced today that their Level 1 (L1) Nutrition Certification has earned approval from the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA). Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals, the L1 Nutrition Certification is designed to provide a deep understanding of nutrition, the authority to coach it, and the ability to turn their knowledge into sustainable client results. As two of the leading organizations dedicated to advancing the standards applied to exercise professionals, training providers, and certification bodies in Europe and the United Kingdom, the approvals reinforce Precision Nutrition’s excellence in continuing education for nutrition science and behavior change in these key markets.

"Receiving approvals from EREPS and CIMSPA is a major milestone for Precision Nutrition’s growth in Europe and the U.K., and is further proof of the quality of education the L1 Nutrition Certification provides," said Timothy Jones, CEO of Precision Nutrition. "Our team is committed to providing the highest-quality product and service to help set the industry standard for nutrition education in professional development around the world. We are proud that those efforts have earned the L1 Nutrition Certification recognition with these leading organizations."

EREPS is a fully independent register of instructors, trainers, and teachers working in the European fitness sector, and is regulated by EuropeActive’s Professional Standards Committee. As an EREPS Lifelong Learning Provider (LLP), Precision Nutrition will support EREPS members in meeting their ongoing learning and professional career development needs. This also offers a reassurance to fitness professionals across Europe of the quality of their continuing education. Precision Nutrition’s Level 2 (L2) Master Certification—an exclusive year-long nutrition and lifestyle coaching masterclass—has also received the LLP distinction. Both the L1 and L2 Certification will earn the graduate 10 Lifelong Learning Hours, which contributes to the annual commitment recommended for completion by EREPS members.

Director of Professional Standards Committee, Julian Berriman commented: “We are delighted to welcome Precision Nutrition as a recognised provider of continued education under the EREPS Lifelong Learning Programme (LLP). By providing access to high quality learning experiences the Lifelong Learning Programme (LLP) supports EREPS members wishing to progress and thrive within our sector. The addition of Precision Nutrition courses will make a valuable contribution to this on-going learning and development.”

CIMSPA is the professional development body for the U.K.’s sport and physical activity sector, committed to supporting, developing, and enabling professionals and organizations to succeed. As a CIMSPA Training Provider Partner, Precision Nutrition’s L1 Nutrition Certification has been recognized for the curriculum’s ability to support the development of a member’s knowledge and skills for their professional and personal development. This endorsement by CIMSPA provides 10 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points to graduates of the L1 Nutrition Certification, part of the continuing education requirement members must complete each year to maintain their status within a recognized profession.

“We are excited to welcome Precision Nutrition as an approved CIMSPA Training Provider Partner. Precision Nutrition is committed to providing high quality training for fitness professionals in areas surrounding nutritional coaching and are supported by the Association for Nutrition (AfN),” said Clare Dunn, Head of Partnerships at CIMSPA. “Precision Nutrition's first CIMSPA endorsed training programme is The Essentials of Nutrition and Coaching, which offers 10 CPD points to CIMSPA members. CIMSPA is committed to endorsing training for our members that meet sector expectations, as laid out in our professional standards framework. It’s great to have Precision Nutrition on-board and we look forward to seeing our relationship grow in the future.”

Individuals interested in registering for the L1 Nutrition Certification can sign-up for the presale list, as a limited number of spots are now available for the program launching on March 24, 2021. Precision Nutrition’s L1 Nutrition Certification is the culmination of four decades worth of higher education and nearly a century of combined in-the-trenches coaching experience—from our curriculum team of Ph.D.s, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and exercise scientists—along with the data collected from more than 100,000 Precision Nutrition clients worldwide, and over $10 million invested in research and development. Presale registration is accessible online at https://www.precisionnutrition.com/nutrition-certification-level-1-presale-list.

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits. Internationally, Precision Nutrition’s certifications have gained endorsements from the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

