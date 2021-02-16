Wedge Achieves 600 Percent Growth in 2020, Charges into 2021

Video Screening Solution Sees Rapid Momentum Welcoming New Clients and Expanding Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the video screening solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, today revealed its 2020 results as it moves forward into 2021.



A Successful Year

In addition to completing the final tranche of its seed funding last summer, Wedge saw rapid momentum throughout 2020, as employers sought innovative ways to continue hiring under pandemic conditions. That resulted in 600 percent growth year over year as the company welcomed new clients, including:

A pioneering business coaching system

A construction engineering company

A major metropolitan religious organization

A sports and health facility management and development company

A full-service third-party logistics company

A member-owned financial cooperative serving more than 800 workplace partners and over 200,000 members

And, the Houston and Akron locations of American nonprofit organization that provides job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs.



One client, a measurement equipment management company, credited Wedge with helping reduce time to hire from 60 days down to 32, while another, an SEO agency, said it increased the number of sales agents hired by 20 percent while retention improved by 17 percent.

Wedge founder and CEO Matt Baxter commented, “When we came up with the idea for Wedge, we believed that video was a game-changer for recruiting, and 2020 proved that to be true. Our solution, designed to promote positive experiences for both candidates and recruiters, helped keep the hiring process moving these last 12 months and ensured that businesses had the right resources in place despite the circumstances.”

Enhancements and Expansion

Wedge continued to enhance its offering and supercharge hiring through a series of integrations with applicant tracking systems and other key vendors. The company also expanded its team, relaunched its website and introduced new content and resources, with additional partnerships and product enhancements under development.

Wedge board member and Job.com Chief Revenue Officer Theo Rokos commented, “Wedge understands the dynamic nature of talent acquisition, improving screening and interviewing, making it easier for recruiters to identify qualified candidates and move the process forward quickly. What Wedge accomplished in 2020 was truly remarkable and speaks directly to the needs the solution meets.”

Baxter added, “Thanks to our amazing customers, partners, team and advisors for seeing Wedge to this place. We are excited to continue on this journey and have high hopes for 2021.”

About Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is the one-way recorded video interview that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit wedgehr.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact for Wedge: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com