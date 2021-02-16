Allo Technology’s Nationwide Open Optical Network Leverages Infinera’s GX Series

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), announced today the deployment of Infinera’s industry-leading GX Series Compact Modular Platform over Allo’s nationwide open optical network infrastructure.



Allo’s modernized open optical network enables the advancement of technology and connectivity services in Malaysia by providing the infrastructure needed, including tower fiberisation, data center connectivity, and cross-border connectivity to neighboring countries through Allo Carrier Network System (ACNS). Allo supports Malaysia's digital transformation with its expanded offerings, which include connectivity services for residential and business enterprises.

The selection of the GX Series solution supports Allo in addressing the coverage and speed gap issues for fixed broadband services in the country. The open optical networking approach allows Allo to reap the benefits of industry-leading optical technology over a multi-vendor optical line system infrastructure. The network deployment delivers terabit capacity on demand in an easy-to-operate, highly compact form factor. With the GX Series, featuring coherent 600G technology, Allo takes advantage of today’s state-of-the art technology and future-proofs its network with the ability to seamlessly upgrade to 800G capability in the future.

“Allo Carrier Network is the superhighway backbone of Malaysia and we rely on innovative, proven technology and solutions to ensure connectivity across the country,” said Muhammad Mohd Yunos, Chief Technology Officer at Allo. “Infinera’s GX Series is the ideal platform to meet our ICT infrastructure needs in an open optical networking environment.”

“As the industry moves to open networking, operators like Allo are able to seamlessly increase network capacity with deployment of best-of-breed coherent solutions over existing optical infrastructure,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “The GX Series is purpose-built for open optical networks, supporting deployment over virtually any optical line system and boasting a flexible and highly compact form factor for space and power savings.”

About Allo

Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo) is a telecommunication service provider based in Cyberjaya, Malaysia. Allo plays an essential role as an enabler to the advancement of technology and connectivity services in Malaysia by providing the infrastructure needed, alongside implementing extensive cellular tower fiberisation, data centres connectivity and cross-border connectivity to the neighbouring countries.

Being the wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, we aim to expand Malaysia’s digital transformation journey with our offerings tailored for homes, SMEs, enterprises and carriers with our Open-Access full fibre infrastructure. This is in line with the government’s National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative to improve broadband quality and coverage, reduce broadband price, and expand fibre networks in Malaysia. We take pride in providing reliable services to our partners where mutual benefits will be gained for the successful deployment to the end users. Allo is Malaysia’s licensed Network Facilities Provider (NFP), Network Services Provider (NSP), and Application Services Provider (ASP).

For more information, please visit: allo.my.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

