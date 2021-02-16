Eyenovia to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Presbyopia

The webinar, “Presbyopia in Focus: Unlocking One of the Biggest Market Opportunities in Ophthalmology,” is scheduled for Monday, February 22, at 1:00pm ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc., (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar, entitled: “Presbyopia in Focus: Unlocking one of the Biggest Market Opportunities in Ophthalmology,” on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00pm Eastern Time.



The event will feature a fireside chat with KOL David F. Chang, M.D., past-president of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), and Sean Ianchulev, M.D. M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia and Professor of Ophthalmology, who will discuss various topics related to presbyopia and the potential benefits of treating patients with Eyenovia's MicroLine formulation technology.

Presbyopia is a non-preventable, age-related hardening of the lens, which causes the gradual loss of the eye’s ability to focus on nearby objects, commonly known as farsightedness. There are currently no known FDA-approved drugs for the improvement in near vision in patients with presbyopia and existing modalities are typically device-based, such as reading glasses or contact lenses. In the United States, presbyopia affects an estimated 113 million people, with about 40% between the ages of 40 and 60 who have otherwise normal vision that Eyenovia predicts could most benefit from a pharmacologic treatment option like MicroLine.

Eyenovia is currently evaluating MicroLine, its pilocarpine formulation administered via its proprietary Optejet microdose dispenser, in two Phase 3 studies, VISION-1 and VISION-2. Topline results from VISION-1 are anticipated in the first half of 2021.

A Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Medical School, David F. Chang, M.D. is a clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He previously chaired the ASCRS Cataract Clinical Committee and is on the ASCRS executive committee, serving as president in 2012-2013. Dr. Chang is also Chairman of the AAO Cataract Preferred Practice Pattern Committee, immediate past chair of the AAO Practicing Ophthalmologist Curriculum Panel for Cataract/Anterior Segment, and in 2009 completed his 5-year term as chair of the AAO Annual Meeting program committee. He is the chief medical editor of EyeWorld and was previously co-chief medical editor for Cataract and Refractive Surgery Today.

Dr. Chang has received the highest honor for cataract surgery from ASCRS (Binkhorst Medal), the AAO (Kelman Lecture), the Asia Pacific Association of Cataract & Refractive Surgery (Lim Medal), the United Kingdom and Ireland Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery (Rayner Medal), the Canadian Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (Stein Lecture/Award of Excellence), the Indian Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society (Gold Medal), the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Strampelli Medal), the Royal Australia and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (Gregg Medal), and the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (Keynote Lecture). In 2006, he became only the third ophthalmologist to ever receive the Charlotte Baer Award honoring the outstanding clinical faculty member at the UCSF Medical School.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia recently submitted a US FDA NDA for MydCombi™, its product candidate for mydriasis. In addition to MicroLine for presbyopia, the Company is in late-state development of a microdosed medication for myopia progression. For more Information, please visit www.eyenovia.com .

