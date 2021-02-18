GreenLight.ai Partners With WeAreRosie for Webinar "Bridging The Talent Gap: The Future Workforce is Flexible"
An in-depth exploration of how talent marketplaces are changing how companies access the world's top talent in the Future of Work.
Companies are beginning to realize that a workforce of exclusively FTEs limits diversity, flexibility, and innovation - and that remote freelance talent can be a big part of the solution.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenLight.ai, the world’s first intelligent worker classification & payroll system, is partnering with We Are Rosie, a community of 6,000+ independent marketing experts serving startups and the Fortune 500, to create a live webinar entitled "Bridging The Talent Gap: The Future Workforce is Flexible.” Both companies are actively working to empower leading, ambitious, and innovative companies to continuously tap into the global talent marketplace, on demand.
Join Jason Posel, CEO & Co-Founder of GreenLight.ai and Jessie Kernan, Head of Product & Strategy of We Are Rosie on Tuesday, February 23rd at 11am PST/2pm EST for a conversation on how the whole ecosystem is changing as the wave of remote and independent work continues to sweep the globe. Attendees will gain key insights on how the global labor market is shifting, what’s here to stay, and why companies will need to stay in the know or fall behind.
It’s no surprise that COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of remote work. It’s also highly likely that a meaningful percentage of professionals are not going to return to work as it was before the pandemic. As such, employers stand to benefit greatly from staying ahead of the curve and learning how to utilize talent marketplaces and new, emerging software infrastructure in order to support a global, flexible workforce.
In this webinar, the speakers will focus on 3 core themes:
- Remote and independent work is a lifestyle choice and top talent are setting the terms of engagement.
- Currently supply chains and traditional sources of flexible talent are falling short and not delivering.
- Talent marketplaces are a turnkey solution whose core competencies are attracting, empowering, and retaining top talent.
Interested parties can register here for the webinar and if they cannot attend, the speakers will be circulating a recording to all registered attendees. In addition, registrants will receive exclusive resources and materials expounding on the topics covered. Further, there will be a section for audience questions as well for attendees to best tap into the resources available.
Registration page: http://bit.ly/37r11ea
