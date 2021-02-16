Unreal Engine/Epic Games Announces an Earth Day Competition in collaboration with the Close It Summit

The Earth Day Competition allows students to leverage Unreal Engine to build skills in 3D Technology

SANTA FE, NM/ DURHAM, NC, NM, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Close It Summit, recognized as a leading summit in the future of working and learning, is pleased to announce a partnership with Epic Games for a national competition available to students ages 13-25 across North America. The competition will leverage the 3D technology of Unreal EngineTM for students to create a real-life advertisement (PSA) for Earth Day 2021.

Unreal Futures was launched to meet the rapidly growing use of 3D technologies across the future of work. The Earth Day 2021 competition provides students an opportunity to learn these skills in a fun, interactive way, with a chance of winning a competition at the same time! According to a report by Burning Glass, new and emerging careers are being created at a phenomenal pace. In fact, jobs that require real-time 3D skills are growing 601% faster than the job market overall.

“We are really excited about this competition and the launch of Unreal Futures,” said Linda Sellheim, Education Program Manager for Epic Games. “With Unreal Futures, students will get access to real-life projects created by industry leaders in advertising, aerospace, fashion design, and other industries using Unreal Engine. This new learning series will prepare students for the new world and provide them with projects for their portfolios.”

The competition launches today, February 12, and will run through April 12, 2021. Tallo, Inc., a leading virtual workforce platform will host the competition for learners across North America. "At Tallo, we know that bridging the gap between talent and employers is all about fostering the right connections. We’re honored that Epic Games and the Close It Summit have chosen the Tallo platform as the virtual ecosystem to show the world — and industry leaders — the impressive skills the next generation has to offer,” said Casey Welch, CEO and Co-founder of Tallo. Learners can learn more and register at https://tallo.com/unreal-engine-competition/.

The competition includes a distinguished list of expert judges and collaboration with NASEF.org, a learning provider connecting students to a virtual platform to acquire skills critical to today’s workforce through gaming and e-Sports. ”NASEF is excited to be a partner in this opportunity to share Unreal Engine and all its value to students through our lens of play (gaming and esports)” said Gerald Solomon, Founder and Executive Director of NASEF. “Esports, when filtered through the lens of learning and academics can have a profound impact on the ability of students and young adults to see the opportunities that are available to them to thrive”.

“We are so thrilled to have this as part of the Close It Summit this year,” said Jamai Blivin, CEO of Innovate+Educate and producer of the Summit. “These skills are increasingly growing in so many industries, including advertising, film and television, architecture, automotive, aerospace, and more. As the Future of Work has now arrived, it’s critical to bring awareness to educators, learning institutions, workforce intermediaries and funders the importance of these skills across industry.”



Learn more about Unreal Futures and stay connected by signing up here.

About Innovate+Educate: Innovate+Educate is a national nonprofit focused on the future of work based on skills and skills-based hiring. They are also the producer of the Close It Summit, a leading summit on the SHIFT happening across learning and workforce development.

About Tallo: Tallo’s virtual workforce platform provides a means for talent and talent seekers to overcome traditional geographic and socioeconomic boundaries and assists in the development, retention, reskilling, and attraction of talent. Over one million Tallo users showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and have access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. For more information about Tallo, visit www.tallo.com.

About NASEF

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation is on a mission to provide opportunities for ALL students to use esports as a platform to acquire critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. In 2021, the new World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation will incorporate NASEF along with other international partners. Find NASEF on Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.