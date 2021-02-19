Smoke Inn Holds Huge Virtual Event - The Great Smoke 2021
Local and Online Cigar Shop, Smoke Inn, Hosts Large Virtual Event “The Great Smoke 2021” in Unprecedented Fashion
We have some very special limited releases scheduled to debut the day of the event, available only to event ticket purchasers.”BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoke Inn, Florida’s premier cigar lounge and one of the biggest online retailers in the USA, is pleased to announce “The Great Smoke 2021 – The Digital Experience”. It will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Due to the pandemic, this huge event will take place in an unprecedented virtual fashion.
The Great Smoke 2021 will be “broadcast live in an 8-hour variety show format,” says the company website. “The scope of this project is huge… Imagine if you will, a Jerry Lewis Telethon meets QVC format.” It will feature manufacturers, sponsors, demonstrations, and live entertainment including musicians, comedians, and dancers. Attendees can also look forward to hourly raffles, giveaways, and attendee-only promotions and sales.
The hosts of the event are Michael Herklots, Melanie Sisco, Kim “Schmokini,” and Abe Dababneh. Entertainment includes musician Gyorgy Lakatos, comedian Carl Guerra, and magician/comedian/mentalist Gary Goodman.
Several other cigar celebrities will also join the event. Scheduled appearances include:
• Carlito Fuente, Jr. of Arturo Fuente Cigars
• Terence Reilly of Aganorsa Leaf
• Steve Saka of Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust
• Nick Perdomo of Perdomo Cigars
• Rocky Patel of Rocky Patel Premium Cigars
• Pete Johnson of Tatuaje
The Great Smoke is hosted by the team at Smoke Inn Premium Cigars and has been one of the nation’s top events for aficionados for the last 15 years running. That is why the team is going to extreme lengths to create an historic interactive experience like never before.
A small live audience will be present and Showtek Productions has been hired to handle all aspects of the production. Showtek is the company behind the scenes at many major national broadcasts including The Golden Globes, The Kings of Comedy, and Soul Train.
“It is very important to us to create something special. Something fans and consumers will talk about for months, long after the event is over.” A special portal site will be created that will require a password entry emailed to ticket holders. Through this portal, ticket purchasers can take advantage of the very special event offers & have access to new limited releases.
The Smoke Inn team also created an exclusive TGS “party in a box” as part of the experience. It includes 40+ premium cigars, the official TGS event cap and tee, various swag, and specialty items that can be used during the interactive segments of the broadcast.
Finally, there is the Big Delicious Brunch. This event is for attendees that want to cap the weekend off on Sunday with an all-you-can-eat brunch. It will feature 3 food stations along with bottomless Bloody Mary’s and mimosas. Hosted by Erik Espinosa, a free Espinosa cigar is included with tickets to the brunch.
Attendees that opt to watch The Great Smoke 2021 in person will do so at the Smoke Inn location in Boynton Beach. The live event is hosted by the Red Meat Lovers Club and offers a dinner with incredible meat and sides. Steve Saka of Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust will be a special guest at the dinner.
For more about the virtual event, in-person event, or Sunday brunch, visit The Great Smoke’s website at TheGreatSmoke.com.
The Great Smoke 2021 - The Digital Experience - Coming February 20, 2021