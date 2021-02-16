Alliant Energy Donates $90,000 in Solar Blocks to Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County

SOURCE: Alliant Energy

DESCRIPTION:

FOND DU LAC, Wis., January 27, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Alliant Energy is donating $90,000 in solar blocks from its Fond du Lac community solar project to Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County. The donated solar blocks will help reduce the electric bills for people living in the Habitat homes.

“We appreciate Alliant Energy’s donation from their community solar project and their willingness to support our efforts to help local families,” said Katie Karls, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County. “Our plan is to use the donated solar blocks from Alliant Energy to reduce the electric bills for people living in our Habitat homes, which will really help out the residents with their monthly budgets and give them more dollars to provide for their families.”

Alliant Energy launched its Fond du Lac community solar project in early December. The company expects to start construction on the project, located southeast of the city, this spring and complete it by the end of the year. The Community Solar program provides Alliant Energy customers an opportunity to share the benefits of solar power without having to install solar panels on their property.

“Alliant Energy is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County to bring the benefits of local clean energy to families they serve,” said Kathy Leifer, Alliant Energy Senior Key Account Manager for the Fond du Lac area. “The solar blocks we are donating to Habitat for Humanity is another way we can help build a stronger Fond du Lac community and support those in need while creating a healthier, cleaner environment.”

Alliant Energy’s Community Solar program is open to Wisconsin electric customers who can now buy solar blocks in the Fond du Lac community solar project. Customers can participate on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchased solar blocks generate a credit to customers on their monthly electric bills. The credits begin once the facility is in service and will last for 20 years. More than one-fifth of the solar blocks have already been purchased or donated.

Alliant Energy’s Community Solar program is part of the company’s Clean Energy Vision and positions the company to achieve its aspirational goal to attain net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity it generates by 2050. It is also part of the company’s Clean Energy Blueprint – a roadmap to accelerate Alliant Energy’s transition to renewable energy.

To sign up and for more information on the community solar program visit alliantenergy.com/communitysolar.

Fond du Lac community solar project by the numbers:

Community solar electric output: 1-megawatt

Solar blocks available for purchase: 4,000

Solar blocks donated to Habitat for Humanity: 240

Percentage of solar blocks purchased and donated as of 1/18/21: 21%

Cost for customers to purchase one block: $375

Tweet me: Alliant Energy is donating $90,000 in solar blocks from Fond du Lac community solar project to Habitat for Humanity. The donated solar blocks will help reduce the electric bills for people living in the Habitat homes. @Alliantenergy @Habitat_org https://bit.ly/2McHgj1

KEYWORDS: NASDAQ::LNT, Alliant Energy, Habitat for Humanity