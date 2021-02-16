OneStream Networks Advances Strategic Alliances with Hiring of Greg Morelli as Global Director of Distributor and VAR
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 16, 2021
(Rochester, N.Y.) Greg Morelli has officially joined the team at OneStream Networks as Global Director of Distributor & VAR. OneStream Networks is a leading global managed cloud communications service provider that delivers voice, data, and security services in over 200 countries and 8,000 cities.
In his new role, Morelli will be responsible for building global strategic alliances and helping to lead the development of global Distributor, VAR, and Partner relationships. As OneStream continues to evolve its leadership in product/services relationships with Cisco, Microsoft, and Channel Partners in the Cloud Calling and Cloud Contact Center spaces, Greg will be heavily focused on enhancing the company’s partnerships and driving success through these channels to market for OneStream Networks.
“With Greg’s vast experience in strategic sales and business planning for businesses ranging in size from SMB to Enterprise, he is well-qualified to help us develop our global channels and increase our enterprise technology sales,” explained Andrew Ramos, VP of Global Channel Sales at OneStream Networks. “We’re eager to see the growth that Greg and his expertise with channel partners, strategic partnerships and master agents will bring to our company and our customers.”
Prior to OneStream Networks, Morelli managed the Northeast and Central Regions at Avaya, while also assisting in the launch of Avaya Cloud Office. Greg’s team offered a full suite of communications software and hardware solutions relied on by more than 120,000 customers in over 180 countries. Prior to that, Greg was the VP of Sales for the East Region at Masergy. While at Masergy, he and his team were awarded the Chairman's Club Award, Top Sales Region, for six consecutive years. Morelli holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Iona College. He resides, and works out of Westchester, NY.
OneStream Networks offers networking solutions, managed security, and cloud communications. Enterprise customers, VARs and agents looking to create cost-savings, consolidation, vendor reduction and simplified management turn to the company for single site, multi-site, and multi-national applications. Customers and VARs/Agents count on OneStream Networks for certified voice and data solutions and best-in-class performance, reliability, and support. The addition of Morelli to the OneStream Networks team will help them continue to provide this exceptional service.
About OneStream Networks: OneStream Networks is purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP trunking, unified communications, contact center services, data networking and security services. With availability in 200+ countries, global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs, and multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options, OneStream delivers unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based voice, UC, data, and security. For more information, visit their website.
