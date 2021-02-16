Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report 2021-2028

Top Players Covered in the Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market Research Report OrthoPets LLC, Fusion Implants, Integra LifeSciences, Orthomed (UK) Ltd, BioMedtrix LLC, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, EVEROST INC., KYON Pharma, Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of obesity among the pet population is a key factor driving, The Global Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market , says Fortune Business Insights in a report. The increasing cases of orthopedic disease among animals is a factor expected to contribute significantly to the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Among Animals Will Enable Growth

Rising cases of orthopedic disease among animals is expected to aid the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Further, the launch of a series of animal orthopedic implants is expected to boost the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period.

For instance, Integra LifeSciences launched a series of animal orthopedic implants, Integra Miltex Veterinary Orthopedic Implant line with an aim to strengthen its veterinary product portfolio. Moreover, the collaboration between key players with a focus to expand the distribution system is also predicted to uplift the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market shares.





For instance, one of the significant player BioMedtrix, LLC, announced its strategic partnership with Laboratorios Macrimasa-Vet with an aim to strengthen its distribution network in Spain. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of obesity among the pet population is predicted to augment the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Moreover, certain benefits offered by fabricated limbs such as robust prosthetic support and improved comfort levels is expected to fuel demand for fabricated limbs, which will, in, turn enable growth of the global animal ortho-prosthetics during the forecast period.

However, lack of availability of ortho-prosthetics in emerging nations and high cost associated with prosthetics are factors expected to propel the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period.





Increasing Awareness Regarding Ortho-Prosthetics Will Boost the Market in North America

Geographically, the global animal ortho-prosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The global animal ortho-prosthetics market in North America is expected to expand owing to higher availability of therapeutic options for animals and rising awareness regarding ortho-prosthetics. Further, the presence of key market players and growing animal healthcare expenditure will stimulate growth in North America.

According to American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) around 40% to 50% of the total dogs are overweight and 25% of dogs to be obese in 2017 in the U.S.In addition, the rising number of obese dogs is expected to accelerate the growth of the ortho-prosthetics market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the rising pet population and increasing awareness regarding animal ortho-prosthetics. The rising number of veterinary practitioners in emerging countries such as India and China is also expected to contribute positively to the global animal ortho-prosthetics in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.





Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market Report:

OrthoPets LLC

Fusion Implants

Integra LifeSciences

Orthomed (UK) Ltd

BioMedtrix LLC

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

EVEROST INC.

KYON Pharma, Inc.





Key Segmentation of Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market:

Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market Segments by Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

Animal Ortho-Prosthetics Market Segments by Product

Braces

Prosthetics

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Prosthetics Clinics

Veterinary Rehabilitation Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





