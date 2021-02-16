The Top Ten U30 Property Entrepreneurs to Watch Out for in 2021

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property investing is an age old tool for those looking to create passive income, diversify their portfolio, and build generational wealth. However, no longer is property an investment reserved for older folk, with more and more young property entrepreneurs emerging onto the scene every year. The property market has been booming for the last decade, and is set to take some interesting turns in the years to come, and when it comes to investing in property, you must learn from those who have done it and succeeded. According to Two Comma PR, some of the best property entrepreneurs across the world are some of the youngest. Here we present the top 10 under 30 property entrepreneurs.





Radhika Shah (radhika_allaboutproperty)

Radhika’s parents and grandparents ran successful businesses and being an entrepreneur runs in Radhika Shah’s blood. Upon graduating and travelling abroad, Radhika found that when she returned home she didn’t quite know what she wanted to do with her career. Radhika said "Everyone had told me to get a job and so I ended up working in Sales" - completely different from what she studied. It took Radhika only a couple months to think about delving into property when she attended a one-day training course. “I bought my first property at the age of 23, and from this experience, as I always thought you had to save a lot of money to get into property and from then, I knew I wanted to create a business in property” says Radhika. After her successes behind the purchase of her first property, Radhika decided to set up a business with her two aunts - Alka and Minel. Given their close relationship, the three of them decided to create Your Cosy Home – a family business to help provide high-quality, comfortable, contemporary and affordable accommodation for professionals. When Radhika attended university, she, unfortunately, experienced what it was like to live in what she describes as "unpleasant" and made sure that after her first year she lived in a beautiful home. Having this experience made Radhika realise how important living in a modern, comfortable and affordable accommodation is and is making sure every home she provides is up to a high standard.





Lewis Perren – (@LewisPerrencoach)

Lewis is an award-winning property developer and investor, who has created a £2.5 million portfolio over the last two years using none of his own money. A former scaffolder, he recently captured multiple accolades at the Real Life Property awards, including biggest inspiration and deal of the year!

His inspiration to succeed in property development, derived from the pain of not being fulfilled working on muddy, cold building sites for little rewards and knowing he could never provide his family the life they deserve if he stayed in his job. Through his hard-work, learning and relentless determination – he has enabled himself and his partner to quit their full time jobs and enjoy more time with their two children Harlie and Hunter.

His main passion is coaching, educating and inspiring others, who want to get into property investment but feel they lack the time, money and experience. He has successfully coached over 10 people to financial freedom, whose combined portfolios exceeds £15,000,000. He has created and leads the Epsom Property Network, Real life property masterminds and also his Daily Motivation and help group reaching over 100 people every day.

Lewis’ love for the outdoors and wildlife is visible through his constant updates on his social media channels of which his followers have grown fond of. The Deal of the year 2020 was Hunters Lodge: The conversion of a grade 2 listed coach house he named after his son, originally bought by his grandfather Neil over 30 years ago. Lewis spent over 2 years fighting strict restriction with it being a listed building, in a conservation area and area of outstanding natural beauty. With his perseverance, motivation and phenomenal drive, Lewis is definitely one to watch in the future.





Rae Murphy & Justin Ingrey (JBM Property Management)

Rae and Justin have been together for over 10 years and known each other since the age of 11. Having started their working life as a Maths Teacher and Electrician, two years ago – the couple sought a new challenge. Rae had been fed up at the prospect of going back to work after the summer holidays, and Justin had suggested they looked into RentToRent strategies, and the rest is history!

The couple focuses on high-quality, HMO properties across Nottingham and the East Midlands region. They enjoy the element of working with landlords who might have run into difficulty or aren’t as effectively running their properties as they should be. This has been a great recipe for success, as JBM Property Management now has over 100 units on their books, a great achievement for a young business.

Rae and Justin were voted Best Newcomers with the property industry, and even in the pandemic were able to secure 47 new units and purchase 2 properties, which are being converted into a 6 and 7 bed HMO, a sizeable challenge for a property entrepreneur.

The duo is also using their experience to assist others, who are keen to enter into the property investment world. Through the “Real Life Group” – they have had great success for their clients, including a 7-bed HMO with £1,000 a month profit and £20,000 worth of deals within 90 days.





Jennifer Dido (Topmeadows Property)

Jennifer Dido and her business partner are the founders of Birmingham-based, TopMeadows Property. Upon first glance at their site, it is difficult not to notice the quality, attention to detail which they possess. They have now done over 18 property deals and are on their way to purchasing their first investment property.

Jennifer started her early-career in childcare and Heathcliff, studying for an Architecture degree at Coventry University. Still, in its infancy, Topmeadows focuses on Rent to Rent properties and sourcing investment opportunities for its portfolio of clients. Their drive to succeed is clear to see, evidenced by the securing of 4 serviced apartments within the first 3 weeks of inception.

The Topmeadows duo want to encourage other young members of the BAME community to get involved in the property sector, and they pride themselves on offering great quality, yet affordable accommodation for tenants. They believe that focusing on creating great value for money for end-clients, is fundamental rather than just pure profiteering. You can learn more about this process, via the duo’s YouTube channel and Instagram.





Louise Lloyd (@mslouiselloyd)

2020’s lockdown was a difficult period for us all, with many businesses struggling amidst an array of national restrictions and panic surrounding the COVID virus. Despite this, Louise Lloyd boldly took her management company out of dormancy and exploded its results, saving struggling Landlords tens of thousands of pounds in the process. Louise first discovered her passion for property at the young age of 19 and was determined to become her own boss within the field, but initially lacked the confidence to do so. Fast forward 2 years, Louise was now on furlough and growing increasingly disillusioned by the concept of a secure job - lockdown was the nudge she needed to try again!

Within just 6 months of actively trading, consistent execution facilitated the company's growth across three separate commuter towns. Louise spotted a gap in the market when she identified high-street estate agents rarely specialise in individual room lets and were unable to offer a fully personalised service to their clients. As a result, Lloyd Property Management launched its bespoke management service, targeted specifically at HMO Landlords, providing them with fully vetted professional tenants and a no void guarantee. A service which has been very well received by multiple Landlords across Surrey and Buckinghamshire. Louise now manages over £4,000,000 worth of clients assets, a figure set to quadruple this year alone. An exciting rebranding, expansion into a private office and growth of its core team is set to propel the company to even greater heights in 2021. Louise is also on track to secure her first ever development, utilising private investor funds to convert a single let property into a high end commercially valued HMO. This budding young entrepreneur is definitely one to watch out for in 2021!





Sean Ka Shing Cheung (@seanc_property)

Former accountant Sean Cheung grew his property business, Midland Capital, to 15 properties in just over 2 years and successfully raised over £1.5 Million to develop a range of HMO properties.

Sean is of Chinese descent and his parent’s migrated from Hong Kong in the 1970’s. Sean recalls their strong work ethic and ability to manage the upbringing of four siblings. At school Sean was particularly interested in Business Studies and IT, and always had a flare for entrepreneurship – recalling running a tuck shop at his secondary school, “I used to run to my local petrol station to buy soft drinks to sell”.

Sean was successful in his early-career as an Accountant and led his own consultancy; it was here where he met a successful property entrepreneur. Sean wanted to learn from his success and gain as much information, which has helped him succeed in the property investment sector.

Sean’s success thus far has been vast, highlighted by a Real Life recognition award and the growth to his current portfolio of 55 units let, in the city of Derby. Sean has an even bigger vision for 2021 – set on working with more experienced investors and builders. His current pipelines include a 13,000 sqft hotel which has featured on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and the conversion of a 40,000 sq ft office building into 70 premium apartments. Another exciting venture is the transformation of a 13,000 sqft office – which should generate over £100,000 in rental income per year.

Cheung will be launching his own YouTube channel at the end of the month, essential viewing for anyone in emulating his success in this difficult industry.





Zoe Briggs & Sandra Ivie (Sanzo Properties Ltd)

Zoe and Sandra are two best-friends, turned business partners who are taking the property investment world by storm. They founded Sanzo Properties just one year ago.

Originally having worked in Financial Services, the two friends had a good base to focus on running an astute investment business.

Sanzo Properties focuses on the classic strategy of Buy, Refurbish and Refinance – and had a recent success of securing their project in Kent – which will transform a 3-bed property to a grand 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom site which will dazzle to HMO Standards. This was all the more impressive, given the challenging and stop-start landscape which occurred during 2020.

Zoe and Sandra’s work has clear attention to detail – evidenced on their social media page. Here you can follow all elements of their journey, including working with various stakeholders and seeing homes develop into a delightful, finished output. Sanzo Properties seems to be on the way up and will have more projects lined up. The girls say their main skills are perseverance and hard-work, and collaborating together. Friendships in business can be a dangerous thing – but Sanzo Properties does not let this impact them.

The Sanzo duo is open and actively looking to work with investors for their next projects. With their passion, mind-set, and healthy returns on investment at stake, do not count these girls out.





Joshua Tharby (@joshuatharby)

Joshua Tharby is a highly accomplished, property specialist accountant and entrepreneur with nearly 10 years’ experience in launching successful enterprises. His most recent formation, JSM Partners, is on track for £1 million in revenue by Q2 2022.

In spite of being kicked out of secondary school on many occasions, Joshua took a positive turn in his teens and went on to gain a First Class Honours in Accountancy. He then subsequently attained a Masters, ACCA, and CTA qualification: leading him to become a highly sought Accountant in his sector.

JSM Partners prides itself on its high-quality service and level of professionalism; it specializes in Property Tax and works with BTL, BRR, and RS2A investors. JSM aims to empower its clientele with regular contact and webinars, helping clients feel more comfortable and in-tune with their firms’ financial position. The firm’s Knowledge Hub evidences its innovative approach to accountancy.

Joshua grew up in a small Council estate near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, and was the first in his family to go through Higher Education. Thanks to his diligence, drive, and hard work he is very proud to be in the position he currently is in and looks to share this with others.





Andrew Holgate (@holgatehomes)

Andrew Holgate is an ambitious 23-year old disrupting the property industry to date. A former youth Olympian educated at the British School in Manila, Andrew relished the opportunity to use his skills to become an entrepreneur.

Holgate Homes has grown to become an entity, which has access to over £150 million of property in all regions of the United Kingdom. The firm offers high quality properties for sale and rental and works extremely closely with investors and high net worth individuals in an international scale who are looking for a higher yield than is available in traditional banks. Andrew is an astute leader and has grown his team to 7 all aging 20-24 years old, which no doubt shall increase due to his appetite to succeed.

Andrew prides himself on a powerful mind set and his journey into property investment was expedited in 2018 due to the death of his beloved father. He emerged and grew the motto in him, “When doubt and fear is stopping you, face it like a champion and you will always be a winner.”

With a clear focus and drive, Andrew is well set to win more business in this asset class industry. He says he aims to inspire young aspiring people who have an entrepreneurial mind-set, showing them there is more to success than school grades.





Sara Czerniawska and Marco Trabucco (@makingyourhome)

Sara and Marco are a dual-nationality duo to be reckoned with. The two met at University and connected straight away. Sara, originally from Poland always had a keen interest in property – influenced by her mother and attending property auctions since her teen years. Combined with Marco, an Italian master of economics and their large success was never in doubt.

Even during their tenure at Kings College London, where they secured First Class Honours – they would spend spare time renovating and letting out Buy to Let properties in the North of England. This transitioned to HMO properties in the Midlands and ultimately, their current focus on high quality properties in London.

The pair prides themselves on their resilient attitude and mentality – this aids them when working with new estate agents, solicitors and investors. With an exciting deal pipeline of £900k in Q1 of 2021- the team are going from strength to strength, which is made more impressive by the fact both still work full-time. Thanks to their mix of business acumen and a focus on their target audience, we’re confident Sara and Marco are set for continued success in the Property industry.





Make sure to follow each of these young property entrepreneurs. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Two Comma PR for taking the time to put this article together.





