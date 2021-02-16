Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Joins BOTS Inc.’s Global Supply Chain Platform –a Landmark Blockchain Initiative for the Marijuana Industry

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and A.I. for the manufacturing industry announced the acceptance of its first participant into the landmark initiative - THC Farmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: CBDG). This recently announced initiative to build a global supply chain platform based on advanced blockchain technology with a focus on the legal cannabis industry is quickly gaining momentum as we expect additional participants to be announced in due course.

The Cannabis Blockchain Initiative has several foundational goals and is based on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) and offers a unique opportunity for Legal Cannabis industry participants to plan and guide blockchain development research in directions that maximize benefits to the industry. As members and participants of the Initiative, CBDG will help identify needs and gaps in cannabis supply chain logistics that are not being addressed elsewhere and collaborate on building solutions aimed at making domestic and inter-state cannabis e-commerce easier, safer and more efficient for the legal $22 Billion Cannabis Industry nationwide.

According to research by New Frontier Data, if illegal and legal cannabis sales were taxed at 15% at the federal level, more than $46 billion could be generated in federal tax revenue. That’s money that could be used to fund infrastructure projects, education, and healthcare. The research stated, there are currently more than 243,000 full-time U.S. workers employed by the cannabis industry. Legalization across all 50 states means that number could jump to one million by 2025. In fact, Leafly Jobs Report 2020 already shows that number multiplying 250% from 2018-2028. With full legalization, the U.S. could possibly exceed these projections.

The future of the cannabis market isn’t just limited to the United States. According to a 2020 report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market should reach $73.6 billion by 2027. The legal cannabis market is growing across the world, making a blockchain based supply chain platform truly global.

CBDG representatives will contribute to the efforts of the Initiative by joining the Initiative’s Advisory Board and will be closely involved in the design and development of the blockchain platform. In addition, BOTS Inc will form Cannabis Industry Working Groups that will provide a forum to discuss and address development and the industry challenges with other Cannabis industry participants.

“THC Farmaceuticals Inc has a passion for innovation in our industry and joins BOTS Inc.’s Blockchain initiative to revolutionize the entire supply chain in the Cannabis industry when powered by Blockchain. We look forward to working with BOTS Inc., Initiative to help create a more sustainable future industry” –said CBDG’s spokesman.

ABOUT THC Farmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTC:CBDG) through its subsidiary, CBDual Biotechnology Corp., is a pharmaceutical start-up company focuses on developing products based on cannabidiol (CBD) and/or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The company's facility is located in Southern California where we provide easy access for patients to participate in clinical trials of new medical cannabis medications, therapies, and products. CBDual Biotechnology Corp is a privately held, US Based Biotechnology company with propriety technology for enhanced oral delivery of bioactive cannabindoids. This technology promotes overall oral health due to higher effectiveness of the delivery methodology. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in California, with its R&D in the US and Israel.

For additional information visit the company's website: http://cbdual.com/ and http://cbdg.com/ Follow us on Twitter @THCFarma and @CBDualBiotech

ABOUT BOTS, INC.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology, Cyber Security, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our subscribers and the public about our Company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the U.S. social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Visit BTZI on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI on Twitter @Bots_bz

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Paul Rosenberg

CEO

paul@bots.bz