FY21 Half Year Results Investor Webinar and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PERTH, Western Australia, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its FY21 Half Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday February 24, 2021.



Call Details



Australia: Wednesday February 24, 2021

(Perth – 6:00am)

(Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Tuesday February 23, 2021

(Toronto – 5:00pm)

(Vancouver – 2:00pm)

UK: Tuesday February 23, 2021

(London – 10:00pm)

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qkWCpILaTgm45ft5JKQrlQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 853 7110 6015

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Australia

+61 8 7150 1149 or

+61 3 7018 2005

Singapore

+65 3165 1065

Canada

+1 778 907 2071

USA

+1 669 900 9128

New Zealand

+64 9 884 6780

United Kingdom

+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference .

To ask a question during the webinar, please use the Raise Hand function within Zoom. For attendees joining via telephone, please enter *9 to use the Raise Hand function. When it is your turn, you will be briefly unmuted to ask your question.

The conference call will feature Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Quartermaine and Chief Financial Officer Lee-Anne de Bruin.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com



This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)