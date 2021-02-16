Can B Corp. Accelerates its Innovations and Advancements at Pure Health Products

/EIN News/ -- Expanded Manufacturing Capacity to Lead to Several Additional Revenue Opportunities

HICKSVILLE, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to provide an update on its innovations and advancements with its Pure Health Products LLC, which are expected to accelerate revenue growth for 2021.

Pure Health Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Can B, has more than doubled its manufacturing space in Lacey, Washington in order to position itself for anticipated new product offerings, and white label business. The new production line of high-speed equipment increases capacity and adds speed and efficiency with automated processes. Upgrading from manual to automated equipment for tinctures, salves, CryoGel, and massage oils greatly increases the production output by 2-3X times.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our manufacturing and production teams have been hard at work these past few months in expanding and improving our capabilities. In parallel, our sales and marketing, and business development teams have successfully diversified and expanded our sales channels and products. We have many shots on goal that we expect to result in several winners which positions us for revenue growth for 2021 and into 2022.”

Dr. Zarse, Board Certified Physician, has launched his Dr. Formulated ImmuneX2 super immune-boosting twice a day AM/PM supplement. Pure Health Products is proud to be the manufacturer of the product and plans to utilize Canb’s ever-expanding physician network to distribute the product PHP developed an affiliate program with Dr. Zarse to improve distribution and offer a compensation model for physicians and healthcare providers looking to offer this impressive immune-supporting product to their patients.

In partnership with a major southeast retailer, Can B recently launched two new products. Aroma Therapy which is widely thought to promote health and well-being using essential oils from natural plant extracts and Menstrual Relief Formula in a roll-on application was specifically formulated for menstrual pain reduction are both available on the Company website www.Canbiola.com.

Can B has also partnered with a master distributor in Florida to launch a line of CBD products into retail and online distribution. The CBD products have already been presold into 100 retail locations covering dozens of our product offerings including tinctures, gel, roll-ons, and supplements.

Can B’s development team recently launched its new Client Access Portal that allows affiliates access to real-time ordering and purchasing information, sales, and logistics. What this means is that CANB’s distributor affiliates can now, in real-time, track their customer's orders and fulfillment through the processing and delivery system.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a Health & Wellness company providing the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil, and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B is also a license holder of the LifeGuard® Brand in developing a line of CBD consumer products. The Company has launched Super Foods, a line of nutritional supplements. Can B Corp. owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York.

