Widen and Outfit Announce Partnership to Simplify Brand Consistency and Content Creation

Widen-Outfit integration enables marketers and their collaborators to self-produce brand-safe content with greater speed, fewer bottlenecks, and lower costs

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis. and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen , maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, and Outfit , a brand automation platform, today announced their new partnership. Brands can now integrate Widen and Outfit into one workflow that enables users to self-create personalized content while protecting brand consistency, increasing speed to market, and reducing costs.



Today, many marketing teams struggle to control how partners, dealers, and colleagues in multiple departments portray their brand. Because these collaborators use a wide variety of tools to publish across an ever-growing number of channels, protecting brand consistency has become difficult. Marketers do not have the capacity to approve every sales deck, banner, brochure, info sheet, social post, infographic, etc. without causing severe bottlenecks.

Widen and Outfit joined forces to solve this problem. Widen’s DAM+PIM platform manages and protects approved brand assets that users can assemble into publishable content. Outfit’s brand automation platform offers approved templates that enable users in marketing, sales, HR, and other departments to self-create content without professional assistance. The integration eliminates multiple download-upload steps and ensures that new content contains up-to-date, high-quality assets.

The Widen-Outfit integration delivers four key benefits:

Ensure Brand Consistency: Users easily search and pull assets from Widen that are designed by experts, approved by brand managers, and designated for specific roles and use cases.

Users easily search and pull assets from Widen that are designed by experts, approved by brand managers, and designated for specific roles and use cases. Remove Bottlenecks: With assets pre-approved, users can create and personalize content in Outfit templates — no more bombarding marketers with requests.

With assets pre-approved, users can create and personalize content in Outfit templates — no more bombarding marketers with requests. Increase Speed to Market: Brands launch campaigns faster, respond to opportunities sooner, and empower employees to deliver content with greater agility.

Brands launch campaigns faster, respond to opportunities sooner, and empower employees to deliver content with greater agility. Reduce Production Costs: With creative production automated, marketers can save hours and re-invest their resources in higher-value, strategic work.

“Outfit and Widen are a great match because we share a common mission of helping companies drive brand consistency while simplifying how assets are created, accessed, and published,” said Director of Strategic Partnerships, Gavin Watson at Outfit. “When people have the freedom to self-create content, the entire organization can drive brand consistency without having to run a gauntlet of approvals. Together, Widen and Outfit modernize the way companies build and express their brands.”

“At Widen, we believe that the most effective MarTech stacks combine the innovations of multiple, specialized platforms. No vendor can do it all alone,” said Jamie Liechty, Partner Manager at Widen. “We partnered with Outfit so that our customers can use our technology to its fullest potential. This integration will help brands differentiate their marketing experiences while gaining major efficiencies.”

About Outfit

Outfit is an advanced templating and brand automation platform that empowers teams within enterprise brands to self-produce on-brand digital and print content at scale, at speed and cost effectively. Founded in 2014 Outfit has rapidly grown to lead the brand automation space and in 2020 the Australian-based start-up raised US$16.5m to continue further expansion into North America and Europe. Spanning many industries and categories including financial services, higher education and technology, Outfit remains headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with teams in the US and the UK.

For more information visit https://outfit.io/

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. Its platform spans brand management, marketing resource management, and product information management solutions and has enabled over one million marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 700 global brands to better connect with audiences. Customers include Laura Mercier, Nars, Dermalogica, Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, Energizer, LG Electronics, Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, Hootsuite, YMCA England & Wales, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry.

For more information, visit www.widen.com.

Contact:

Jake Athey

VP Marketing and Customer Experience

608-443-5472

jathey@widen.com