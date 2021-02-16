Humidifier Market Sales Are Expected to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2030, as stated by insightSLICE

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Humidifier Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global humidifier market size was estimated to be US$ 2.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2030. Air humidifiers are appliances that perform the task of air conditioning, by increasing the moisture level of the air in a room or of an entire building. Humidifier prevents extreme levels of dryness in the surrounding environment. Most humidifiers are used in cold places where the rooms have been dried out and also help in the removal of viruses from the environment they are installed in.

The rise in the awareness in the population about the diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and different allergies caused due to the extreme conditions indoors, is expected to drive the demand for humidifier appliances.

Humidifiers help in reducing symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. They also help in maintaining a safe electric environment and reduce the static electricity effectively, which is a big issue for compact discs (CDs), storage devices of computers, and other electronic equipment.

In some European countries, the government laws are stringent, in regards to the maintenance of humidity levels inside rooms and buildings. In these countries, it is mandatory to maintain the standard levels of oxygen, humidity, and light, natural or otherwise, for the manufacturing, packaging, and filling processes in the warehouses and other commercial and industrial sectors, which is greatly responsible for the growth of the global Humidifier Market.

The commonly used types of humidifiers are warm-mist humidifiers, cold-mist humidifiers, and ultrasonic humidifiers.

Humidifiers are also portable. Portable household humidifiers are generally used for a single room. These humidifiers are used while traveling, and are also fitted on the walls inside houses, to humidify small rooms.

Heating systems can cause dry indoor air during winter season; which is why, the residential sector is anticipated to register a significant rise in the demand for household humidifiers. Generally, during the months of winter, the Relative Humidity (RH) of airdrops is lower than the normal RH level (40% to 50%). This can lead to many health related issues, especially for the skin, eyes, and respiratory system.

The rising levels of pollution across the globe are impacting the indoor and outdoor air quality, enhancing the growth of the market.

The popularity of Humidifiers has been has been on the rise among the indoor plant owners, as these plants require a specific temperature, and humidity levels for proper growth.

Humidifiers are becoming essential appliances in many industries where the maintenance of a standard level of moisture is very important. For instance, in the healthcare industry, hospitals focusing on increasing the comfort level for patients, with the help of various medical ventilators that are being used, usually include humidifiers.

Moreover, the increasing demand of the industrial ultrasonic humidifier for the indoor growing of plants, such as warehouses and greenhouses, especially in the cold regions, is likely to help boost the market during the forecast period.

The Distribution Channel segment was led by the Offline Distribution market:

The offline distribution channel holds the largest market share of the Humidifiers Market in terms of revenue.

The majority of the consumers prefer the physical retail stores for buying home appliances, as a part of their after purchase customer service includes the exclusive installation and several other after sale services by the product specialists.

Offline channels are predicted to have a high penetration in the emerging economies of China and India, where the consumers prefer brick and mortar stores for purchasing expensive products such as appliances.

The online segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the forecast period. The rapid adoption of e-commerce and the growing trends observed in digitisation everywhere, have been fueling the online sales of the household humidifiers.

Third-party sellers have been benefiting from the e-commerce channel sales, as they help enhance customer satisfaction, service delivery, and efficiency. Also, the growth of online wallets and payment platforms has been fueling the growth of the e-commerce sector.

The Product segment is dominated by the Portable Humidifiers market:

The portable humidifiers market holds the largest market share in terms of revenue. The portable air humidifier market dominates the Humidifiers market share on account of its higher mobility, better convenience of operation, and lower cost of initial investment. The growing consumer awareness and the benefits of indoor air quality maintenance in homes and offices will propel the market size in the forecast period. Factors such as the ease of installation of this type of humidifiers, and its reduced energy consumption, make it suitable for small rooms, which will enhance the product adoption over the forecast timeframe.

The portable segment is further categorised into cool mist, warm mist, and ultrasonic. The warm mist household humidifiers lead the global market in the Product segment, as they offer better protection against bacteria and mold. Besides, they can produce steam with fewer minerals as compared to the other humidifiers.

North America leads the region segment of the Humidifiers Market:

North America dominated the region segment of the Humidifiers market.

The increased consumer awareness about the ill effects of dry air or climates that are low on humidity levels, and the presence of colder conditions and temperatures, have given rise to an increased demand for the product in this region. The North American Humidifiers market is highly dependent on the weather conditions. Therefore, the sales of the product vary greatly in the summer and winter seasons.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the forecast period. There is an increase in the concerns related to personal health combined with the increasing purchasing power of the consumers, which is driving the growth of the Humidifiers market in this region. The harsh, dry winter season in the countries of China, Japan, and South Korea, is anticipated to heighten the usage of humidifiers.

Key players operating in the air humidifier market share include Carel Industries, Boneco, Nortec Humidity, Armstrong International, Procter & Gamble, Carrier and DriSteem, Honeywell International, Inc., Dyson, Pure, Vornado Air, Condair, Winix, Neptronic, Philips, and Stadler Form.

