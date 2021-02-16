DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Restaurant Brands International, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (NYSE: QSR) common stock between April 29, 2019 and October 28, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On April 24, 2018, Restaurant Brands announced a new strategy designed to improve performance within the Company’s Tim Hortons brand. Specifically, the “Winning Together Plan” would focus on three key pillars: restaurant experience; product excellence; and brand communications.

On March 20, 2019, Restaurant Brands announced “Tims Rewards”—a new loyalty program for Tim Hortons customers in Canada. Under the Tims Rewards program, customers would be eligible for a free hot brewed coffee, hot tea, or baked good after every seventh paid visit to a participating Tim Hortons restaurant. On April 10, 2019, Restaurant Brands announced that it was expanding the Tims Rewards program to include customers in the United States.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted the implementation and execution of the Company’s Winning Together Plan and Tims Rewards loyalty program. On the heels of the Company touting the benefits of these initiatives, the Company completed two stock offerings on or about August 12, 2019, and September 5, 2019, collectively resulting in proceeds of approximately $3 billion to insiders.

On October 28, 2019, mere weeks after the offerings were completed, investors learned the truth about Tim Hortons’s hyped growth initiatives when the Company announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Specifically, Defendants acknowledged that “results at Tim Hortons were not where we want them to be with global comparable sales dipping into negative territory” and admitted that “discounting [associated with Tims Rewards] is slightly more than offsetting the traffic levels, which is causing a little bit of softness in sales.”

On this news, the price of Restaurant Brands common stock declined $2.59 per share, or approximately 4%, from a close of $68.45 per share on October 25, 2019, to close at $65.86 per share on October 28, 2019.

The complaint, filed on December 21, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

