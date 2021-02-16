USI Insurance Services Acquires Inland Insurance, Inc.

New Partnership Expands USI’s Northwest-based Commercial, Employee Benefit and Personal Risk Expertise

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Spokane, Washington-based Inland Insurance, Inc. (“Inland”). Founded in 2006, Inland Insurance is an independent risk management and employee benefits agency serving businesses and individuals throughout eastern Washington. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Jim Dinneen, owner and president, Inland Insurance, stated: “USI is an established leader in the risk management, insurance brokerage and consulting market, known for their best-in-class solutions including proprietary analytics, local and national resources, and team-based planning. This partnership will further strengthen our firm’s longstanding reputation for delivering superior solutions, expertise and service to our valued clients in Spokane and throughout eastern Washington.”



Chris Prentice, USI regional CEO, added: “We look forward to welcoming Jim and the talented professionals from Inland Insurance to the USI family. Together, we are committed to delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise for our current and future clients by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

