DVC Shop Celebrates One Year On Instagram With Disney Themed Giveaway

DVC Shop Instagram Giveaway, February 2021

DVC Shop is celebrating their one year Instagram anniversary by giving away Disney themed prizes to Instagram followers at the end of each week in February.

Giveaways provide us with a direct way to thank our customers and social media followers for their continued support.” — Katherine Rand

DAVENPORT, FLORIDA, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed resale broker and rental agency DVCShop.com who specializes in Disney Vacation Club timeshare resale and rentals, is celebrating their one year Instagram anniversary with a promotional giveaway on the popular social media platform. For each of the final two weeks in the month of February, two followers will be randomly selected to receive one of two Disney themed prizes.

The first prize winner each week will receive a $50 Disney E-Gift Card, the second prize winner will receive a Disney Magic Band (of random color selection). The DVC Shop giveaway is open to any Instagram account holders. Those interested in entering the the giveaway can do so by following the steps below:

1 - Like the Instagram giveaway post at https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUhAJ0hBCb/.

2 - Follow DVC Shop's official Instagram account, @dvcshopofficial.

For additional chances to win, followers can also tag up to three Instragram friends on the giveaway post. Each tag receives an additional entry into the giveaway drawing. The first drawing will be held on February 22 and announced on DVC Shop's Instagram account.

DVCShop.com hosts many giveaways and promotions throughout the year to thank its customers and social media fans. In addition to assisting Disney fans and vacationers in purchasing or renting Disney Vacation Club points, DVCShop.com is also a source of Disney news and information. Now in their second year of business, DVCShop.com has posted nearly 500 articles about Disney news, events, attractions, dining and more.

Katherine Rand, head of Communications for DVC Shop was quoted saying, “We love hosting these fun giveaways on our website and on the various social media platforms. Giveaways provide us with a direct way to thank our customers and social media followers for their continued support. And everyone loves free Disney stuff!"

About DVC Shop

DVCShop.Com is one of the few Disney Vacation Club resale companies that not only does their own direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, but also utilizes a substantial network of co-brokers to list and sell DVC contracts quickly. This allows owners to gain more exposure for their listings, affords DVC buyers access to as many listings as possible, and provides DVC renters with access to amazing travel specials and reservations.