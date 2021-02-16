New yoga website and global online community aims to tackle the loneliness and isolation of lockdown

Yogaward new online yoga classes Tina Ward, Yogaward founder New online yoga classes aim to support both physical and mental well-being

People from around the world can enjoy the physical benefits of yoga and join a global community united in its collective approach to mental health healing.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year into the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of pandemic life including stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of loneliness and isolation remain as prevalent as ever. However, thanks to new online yoga classes from Yogaward International, the brainchild of high-flying international corporate tax expert, Tina Ward, individuals from around the world now have the chance to not only enjoy the individual physical benefits of yoga, but they can also be part of a like-minded, sympathetic global community that is united in its goal for a more natural and gentle, collective approach to mental health healing.

What’s more, in addition to Yogaward classes being free, members also have access to a variety of complimentary meditation and motivation classes and resources ranging from virtual social get-togethers and expert guest speaker events, a book club, online guided online meditation sessions, and even a virtual accountability group to give members guidance, support and inspiration for their life goals and ambitions.

The Four-Step Approach: Move, Breathe, Be, Belong

Yogaward is founded on a simple four-step approach to help participants overcome their mental health issues and roadblocks with ancient yoga postures incorporating methods of breath control, mindfulness training and social engagement. Combined, these create the four-step approach that is Move, Breathe, Be and Belong, the principles upon which Yogaward classes and resources are built to work on all aspects of mental, physical, and social wellbeing.

As website founder and Yoga Alliance RYT 500 certified yoga instructor Ward explains, “In my 25-year career as a corporate tax advisor for the likes of PwC, Sony, Citigroup and GE, I know all too well how important it is to build emotional resilience in the workplace and how the ‘new normal’ has highlighted the need more than ever to connect more sincerely on issues like employee wellness and mental health. And this is why perhaps some of the most powerful changes can be driven by executives who openly champion listening, supporting, and in some cases even sharing, personal mental health and wellness experiences with colleagues. That is precisely why I established Yogaward. I wanted to bring together my experience of being a Director at some of the world’s leading companies where issues surrounding mental health are still not being addressed sufficiently with my experience in addressing mental health issues with the 4-step Yogaward approach. There is a need, especially in the corporate world, to implement the principles of yoga where individual mental well-being is addressed openly and without judgement so that individuals and businesses alike might both reap the benefits.”

Why business leaders can help break the stigma around mental health

She continues, “It’s no secret that since the pandemic was first declared in 2020, COVID-19 has challenged everyone. Across the globe, it’s stretched our health care infrastructure, our economies, and our education systems. In dealing with complex and demanding issues many people look for and need coping mechanisms. But for many who no longer have a daily routine, or are perhaps separated from loved ones, or have lost their jobs, pre-pandemic coping mechanisms are no longer an option.”

“I wanted to give people the chance to try, and hopefully enjoy, one of the most ancient holistic well-being practices – yoga – to help improve overall physical and mental health as part of a wider community”.

Since going live on 1st February, Yogaward has already delivered classes via Zoom to new members based in the USA, the Netherlands and Germany - and even to a 70-year-old yoga-lover in the UK!

To join Yogaward for free or for more information, visit www.yogawardinternational.com