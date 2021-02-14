Updated: Mass vaccination sites prioritize second doses after more than 40,000 get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

For immediate release: February 14, 2021 (21-040)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to share that more than 40,000 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the state’s mass vaccination sites. Next week, many of our sites will focus primarily on second doses to ensure Washingtonians are fully vaccinated.

Thanks to the hard work of DOH staff, the Washington National Guard, and local and private sector partners, 41,441 people have received their COVID-19 vaccine at state mass vaccination sites since they opened January 26.

9,358 in Spokane

10,148 in Ridgefield

9,678 in Wenatchee

12,257 in Kennewick

Starting next week, our Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick sites will prioritize second doses of the vaccine. These sites administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires a booster shot 3 weeks or 21 days after receiving a first dose.

Our Spokane location, which administers Moderna, will administer both first and second doses. Moderna’s booster shot should be given 1 month or 28 days after the first dose.

Please note, hours and registration information is different for each location and it may be different than in weeks past. Shipments will not begin arriving until Tuesday due to the Monday holiday, plus weather concerns across the country are causing a delay from the CDC.

Spokane

Spokane will administer first and second doses next week. Registration opens Tuesday at 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, you must first confirm you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B-1 using the Phase Finder tool. Phase Finder does not make you an appointment. Once confirmed through Phase Finder, you can make an appointment online. If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, please call 509-444-8200. If you have further questions, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ridgefield

Starting Wednesday, Ridgefield is only offering second doses. Those who were vaccinated at the site were sent an email from Safeway after receiving their first shot. If you did not get this email, please call Safeway at 253-259-6312. Representatives are available weekdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. to help with scheduling. Note: the phone will not be staffed on Monday, February 15, due to the holiday. If you were unable to get a second dose appointment or confirmation email, you can bring your vaccination card and ID to the fairgrounds and staff on site will honor it.

First dose exception: if your appointment was impacted Friday or Saturday due to winter weather closures, you can get your first dose anytime Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This is only for people who were pre-registered and had their appointment rescheduled.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Hours: Wednesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wenatchee

Next week Wenatchee is offering a limited number of first doses by appointment only and will be prioritizing second doses. Registration for first doses opens Sunday at noon. If you received your first dose at the Town Toyota Center, please arrive back on the date listed on your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

When you arrive for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type.

Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kennewick

Kennewick is only offering second doses next week. If you received your first dose at the Benton County Fairgrounds site, please make your second dose appointment online using PrepMod. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

When you arrive for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type.

Location: Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336). Please enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance.

Hours: Thursday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

