CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis 2021 Shows Growth Of The Market At A Rate Of Almost 30%

The global CAR-T therapy pipeline analysis market is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2020 to $1.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global CAR-T therapy market is expected to reach $3.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22%.

North America was the largest region in the global CAR-T therapy pipeline analysis market, accounting for 61% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the CAR-T cell therapy market.

The chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy market consists of sales of CAR-T therapy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies to treat blood cancers. CAR-T therapy is type of immunotherapy in which T-cells taken from a patient’s blood are modified in a laboratory with the addition of a special protein receptor that grants T-cells the power to recognize as well as kill cancer cells easily, along with infusing the same back into that patient. This special protein receptor, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), attaches to a specific protein on a patient’s cancer cells. The infused cells multiply and prevail in the patient’s body as living drugs.

The major players covered in the cell therapy CAR-T market are Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Juno Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, CARsgen Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Legend Biotech, Mustang Bio, Immune Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Aurora Biopharma Inc., Eureka Therapeutics, Autolus, TILT Biotherapeutics, Fortress Biotech., Autolus Therapeutics PLC, bluebird bio, Carina Biotech, CARTherics, Endocyte, Inc., F1 Oncology, Inc., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Gilead, Oxford BioMedica PLC., PeproMene Bio Inc., Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd., TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd.

