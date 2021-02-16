The Corticosteroids Industry Is Moving Towards Silicones For More Efficient Drug Delivery

Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The development of silicones for topical and transdermal drug delivery is one of the key trends in corticosteroid therapy market. Silicone gel sheets are soft wound covers composed of cross-linked polymers reinforced with or bonded to mesh or fabric. A new strategy to deliver drugs to the inner ear from dexamethasone (DXM)-loaded silicone implants and to evaluate the distribution of the drug in the cochlea with confocal microscopy and development of a new device for local corticosteroids delivery into the oval window with an extended drug release of DXM to the inner ear is also seen in recent years. Silicone gel sheeting is also an excellent treatment option for paediatric patients who may not be able to tolerate intralesional corticosteroid injections. Silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives for transdermal drug delivery has shown higher diffusivity and greater skin permeation rate. Silicones offer several advantages such as improved drug permeability, high diffusivity and offer efficient function and performance to modern drug products.

Other corticosteroids market trends include mergers and acquisitions among companies. Sanofi is in talks to buy Flexion Therapeutics. Flexion’s knee injection for osteoarthritis, Zilretta (sustained release corticosteroid), would fit right in with Sanofi’s biosurgery division, which markets its own osteoarthritis injectable, Synvisc. Zilretta is a sustained-release corticosteroid first up for approval for use in the knee. Analysts have suggested it could bring in $500 million to $600 million in peak sales, and perhaps hit blockbuster status if it wins indications for use in other joints. Other major players covered in the corticosteroids therapy market are Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, LEO Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Zizhu Pharma.

The global corticosteroids market is expected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2020 to $4.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

