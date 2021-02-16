The Interferons Market Is Advantageous As An Alternative To Expensive Biologics Therapy

Interferons Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Interferons Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

Biologics therapy is expensive and it places a substantial financial burden on the healthcare system. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis, MS, and cancers in the world presented an opportunity to evaluate the clinical applications of biosimilars and have stimulated some of the local pharmaceutical companies to produce interferon biosimilar medications to compete (or replace) the original expensive brands. IFNs were initially investigated for their potential as antivirals. However, they are now commonly used in anti-HBV (hepatitis B virus) and anti-HCV (hepatitis C virus) therapy. The therapeutic potential of interferon biosimilars for hepatitis and cancer coupled with the ongoing studies on interferon biosimilars to have prophylactic or therapeutic effectiveness in SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), influenza or another virus pandemic, is contributing to the increasing adoption of interferon biosimilars over expensive biologics. Interferon drugs market trends such as these drive the market.

The global interferons market size is expected to grow from $7.46 billion in 2020 to $7.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $8.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

In TBRC’s interferons industry analysis report, the major players covered in the market are Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Biogen Inc, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Biosidus, Nanogen, Amega Biotech, Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics, PROBIOMED, Schering-Plough Corporation, 3Sbio.

Interferons Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides interferons market overview, forecast interferons market size and growth for the whole market, interferons market segments, and geographies, interferons market trends, interferons market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

