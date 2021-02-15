Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,197 in the last 365 days.

Panama : Request for an Arrangement Under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Panama

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

February 15, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

While Panama has been the most dynamic economy in Latin America over the last three decades (growing 6 percent on average), its strength is being tested by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Panama is a service-based economy that is highly integrated in the world economy and exposed to extreme shocks during the pandemic.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/030

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

February 15, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513568294/1934-7685

Stock No:

1PANEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

102

You just read:

Panama : Request for an Arrangement Under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Panama

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.