Company Announcement Date: February 15, 2021 FDA Publish Date: February 15, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Anchovies Company Name: Litehouse Inc. Brand Name: Brite Harbor

Litehouse Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of its Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 oz pillows because it may contain undeclared anchovies. The Food and Drug Administration has been made aware of this recall which is limited to one production day from a single manufacturing location.

Litehouse took this action proactively because people who are sensitive or have allergies to anchovies could be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. No reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product have been reported. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

In total, 225 cases of 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar pouches were distributed to a limited number of customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. All customers impacted by this voluntary recall have been notified. The ‘Best Used By’ date can be found on the back of the pillow, labeled: 03 071321 with the lot code of 03 071321 16002 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar. No other code dates of this product or any other Litehouse products are involved in this recall.

The voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered that product labeling stated Caesar on the Front label and Blue Cheese on the back. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a packaging error. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Litehouse customer service at 1-800.578.1652 or litehousefoods.com/contact