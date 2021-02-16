Australian Cricket Coach Justin Langer urging people to take the plunge and help find a cure for hearing loss

David Tuckey, John Harris, Rhonda Tuckey and Justin Langer

SUBIACO, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Head Coach of the Australian cricket team, Justin Langer is among a growing list of supporters worldwide urging people to take the plunge and donate to Gift of Hearing swim team as they raise much needed funds for Ear Science Institute Australia; finding treatments for today and a cure for tomorrow.

“As we all battle the COVID pandemic and watch the devastating effects of the bushfires in our home state, it has never been more important to stay connected with our world and our community, and hearing plays a bit part in our lives” said Justin.

With 1 in 6 Australians suffering from hearing loss, Ear Science Institute Australia (Ear Science) is focused on enhancing the lives of people living with hearing disorders through research, education and treatment.

On Saturday February 20, Founding Director, Professor Marcus Atlas’ good friends, David Tuckey, Rhonda Tuckey, Brad Same, John Harris and Ian Beacham will take on the South32 Rottnest Channel Swim and do their part to support the work of Ear Science.

From education, to the property sector, the members of the Gift of Hearing Swim team vary in many ways, but they all have one key thing in common; they are proud to support the West Australian based Ear Science Institute Australia.

‘‘The Institute’s research into the link between hearing loss and dementia is very important to me as I have personal experience with early onset dementia in my family. It is a great cause and I am proud to support it, anyway I can’’ swim team skipper Ian Beacham explained.

“It is the 6th year the Gift of Hearing Swim team has taken to the ocean in support of Ear Science, and we are very grateful for all their hard work and the funds they raise” said CEO, Sandra Bellekom.

It comes as our former Prime Minister, Hon John Howard shared his support of Ear Science “This is a cause, totally committed to finding ways to improve the hearing of those, many Australians who suffer various kinds of hearing impairments.”

John Howard was joined by Senator Rachel Siewert for a special Ear Science online event in November 2020 “The connection between hearing health & health and wellbeing is well supported by research and is essential for West Australians and particular first nations communities. That is why I am particularly proud of the work that the Institute has been doing in regional Australia” she said.

This comes at a time when Justin takes the next steps in his hearing health journey with Professor Marcus Atlas and the clinical team at Ear Science Institute Australia. “Personally, my ear and balance disorder has been a real challenge for me over the years, I am really looking forward to finding out how the latest research can help me continue my treatment” mentioned Justin, who is meeting with Professor Atlas later this month to discuss the next steps.

With around 466 million people worldwide live with disabling hearing loss**, and the number is increasing by millions every year, according to the World Health Organization. “We are constantly working to raise the awareness of ear and hearing health in the community. There are so many options for people to address their hearing loss, with many hearing technology and interventions available that are really changing lives” said Professor Marcus Atlas, Founder Ear Science Institute Australia. **Disabling hearing loss refers to hearing loss greater than 40dB in the better hearing ear in adults and a hearing loss greater than 30dB in the better hearing ear in children.

As of Thursday, the total raised is more than $22,000, with a target of $25,000. They currently sit as the number one fundraising team for the South32 Rottnest Channel Swim - more than $16,000 ahead of the second-placed team.

To donate to the Gift of Hearing team, go to: https://rottnestchannelswim.gofundraise.com.au/page/goh-29582465

About Ear Science Institute Australia & the Gift of Hearing