Power Restoration Continues as Northern, Triad Counties Recover from Ice Storm

Utility crews continued work Sunday to restore power to about 80,000 customers who were remaining without power after a freezing rain event that toppled trees and power lines in counties along the Virginia border and in the Triad area.

“Utility workers are out in force, working to get everyone’s power restored as quickly as possible,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Power outages peaked late Saturday morning with about 194,000 customers without power statewide, and the situation has been improving quickly since then.

North Carolina Emergency Management reminds you to observe some basic rules to keep safe while your power is out. Be sure to operate generators and grills outside, and away from your home. A generator or grill operating indoors, or in a garage, can cause deadly carbon monoxide fumes to accumulate. Use battery powered lights instead of candles or other open flames. Stay away from downed power lines and report them to your utility company.

Numerous roads remained closed Sunday morning due to downed trees and power lines. Some of the major closures included US 158 and NC 150 near Summerfield in Guilford County and US 220 Business near Stoneville in Rockingham County. Visit DriveNC.gov for the latest details on road closings and other traffic hazards.

The NC Department of Transportation reminds motorists to be on the lookout for downed trees in roadways and traffic signals that are out due to power outages. When arriving at intersection where traffic signals are out, treat it a four-way stop sign intersection. Stop, and look in all directions. Vehicles should proceed in the order they arrived at the intersection.

NCDOT crews have used 360 workers, 275 trucks and graders and more than 1,000 tons of salt and sand in deicing operations for this weather event.

State Troopers advise reducing speed and increasing following distance on wet and slick roads. Patches of black ice are possible Monday morning in areas where temperatures drop below freezing overnight and wet roads re-freeze.

Additional rain is expected across much of the state today. Flood warnings are in effect for areas along portions of the Neuse, Haw, Lumber, Cape Fear, and Tar Rivers in the Piedmont and Coastal Plain. Visit FIMAN.nc.gov for the latest information on flood conditions from the state’s network of more than 500 river, stream and coastal gauges.

