MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet by web conference Feb. 25-26

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference Feb. 25-26, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online.

A 30-minute public comment period is scheduled near the beginning of the meeting on Feb. 25. Those who wish to speak during the comment period are required to preregister by 5 p.m. Feb. 22. To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chairman may limit the time each speaker may comment.

For links to join the meeting and to register to speak, go to the Marine Fisheries Commission February 2021 Meeting webpage. Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.

Members of the public may also submit written comments to the commission in two ways:

Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 22 through an online form available here. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to February 2021 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. Feb. 22.

For information on scheduled meeting topics, see the agenda and briefing book on the Marine Fisheries Commission February 2021 Meeting webpage.