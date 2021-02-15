MSP Investigate Shooting That Injured A Three-Year Old In Somerset County

February 15, 2021

(Princess Anne, MD) – State police are investigating a shooting that injured a three-year-old boy in Somerset County early this morning.

The three-year-old victim is not being identified at this time. He was transported from the scene by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore Region responded to a home in the 30,000 block of Bardwell Drive in Princess Anne in reference to a shooting that injured a young boy. Upon their arrival to the residence, the victim and his father were being loaded into an ambulance.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was struck by a gun shot that appears to have entered the victim’s bedroom from outside of the home. The exterior of the home where the bullet entered faces east towards Route 13. It is unclear at this time whether the gunshot came from someone inside a vehicle.

There were three adults in the home at the time of the incident. There were no other injuries reported.

Troopers on scene, along with officers from the Princess Anne Police Department, and deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s office conducted a thorough search while securing the area. They conducted neighborhood checks and interviewed several witnesses. Personnel from the Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Investigators ask anyone with information relevant to this case to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. All calls may remain confidential.

The investigation continues…

