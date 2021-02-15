Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) that occurred on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 1:55 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, and/or the vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.