Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Friday, January 22, 2021, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:00 pm, officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A person of interest was captured by a camera and can be seen in the pictures below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.