Stericycle to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference in March

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021.



Stericycle Investor Relations 1-847-607-2012

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.