Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma to Ignore TV Car Crash Lawyers and To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Much Better Compensation Results

"If you or your loved one has mesothelioma in Louisiana please call attorney Erik Katst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 so at a minimum-he can explain how the compensation claim will work.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the immediate family of a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to steer clear of TV car accident attorneys who are suggesting they can help with a mesothelioma compensation claim. If your loved one has mesothelioma in Louisiana please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for a serous conversation about mesothelioma compensation. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys-and this is all they do. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste does not do car accidents.

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Louisiana and we want people like this to get the best possible compensation results. Aside from not calling a local TV commercial car accident attorney-we are also urging people with mesothelioma or their family members to not order what sound to be 'free' booklets, kits, guides, calculators, publications, or anything else-unless they want to be hounded by lawyers they have never heard of before-night and day. If you or your loved one has confirmed mesothelioma in Louisiana please call attorney Erik Katst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 so at a minimum-he can explain how the compensation claim will work and what it might be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation claims can exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.