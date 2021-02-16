Safety Marking of Bridgeport Helps LaGuardia Airport Pilots Safely Stay in Line

Safety Marking, a Bridgeport based pavement marking provider, is proud to assist the newly renovated LaGuardia Airport in keeping their pilots safe.

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Marking, a Bridgeport based service provider for pavement marking, has proudly served communities requiring vital pavement markings in Fairfield County, Connecticut since 1973. The family-owned business began in Bridgeport, CT and now also has offices in Rhode Island, and New York. The company’s success comes from its premium-quality service, innovation, continuous development, and philanthropic involvement with the community. From small beginnings to now a nationally respected leader, Safety Marking Inc. is pleased to assist in making these enhancements for the recently renovated LaGuardia Airport.

The LaGuardia Airport, located in New York City, is opening the new Arrivals and Departures Hall at LaGuardia’s Terminal B while keeping the existing airport fully operational. The $8 billion project falls in line with the vision to create a unified, 21st-century airport that Governor Cuomo laid out in 2015. Cuomo wanted the airport to feature world-class amenities, iconic art, high-quality security, enhanced transportation access, and additional airside taxiways to reduce delays. Once completed, the LaGuardia Airport will be the United States’ first new central airport, which has not been declared in over 25 years.

Professionals at Safety Marking Inc. are honored to be a part of LaGuardia Airport’s new construction. The pavement marking service company contributes to LaGuardia’s construction by providing airport pavement markings to keep pilots in line. Airport’s pavement markings are made up of various color lines that direct pilots to where they need to go on the runway or at the gate.

Runway markings are white, while all taxiway markings are yellow. Markings on the runway that support a visual approach include the runway number and a centerline. Runways that host a strip that exceeds 4,000 feet or are utilized by jets will include a visual aiming point, consisting of two broad white stripes that run parallel on either side of the centerline. The aiming point sits exactly 1,000 feet from the threshold.

For runways serving commercial use, pilots identify the appropriate pavement for landing by locating markings with either a series of longitudinal stripes or one lateral stripe. The legal area of the landing identifies its starting location with directional arrows on the pavement. Displaced thresholds can be found at many airports to better secure airplanes’ safe approach to landing.

Yellow taxiway markings commonly consist of a line six to twelve inches wide. Taxiway markings also designate holding positions. The centerline serves a directional purpose. Some airports have amplified centerlines that present yellow dashes running alongside the continual centerline. This type of centerline alerts pilots to slow down and get ready to stop when they are drawing near a runway holding position. Markings with two solid stripes on one side opposing two dashed lines indicate when pilots must hold short of a runway or intersection.

About Safety Marking Inc.

Safety Marking Inc. of Bridgeport is the pacesetting leader in the pavement marking industry. Mark Kelly started the company in 1973 as a small, family-owned striping business serving Fairfield County, Connecticut. With constant development came broader, more significant contracts and expansion. The company now offers eight major types of services with offices in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York.