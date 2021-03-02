2 Million Pages of Preschool Printables and Worksheets have been Downloaded in 190 Countries from Abby the Pup
Preschool educational materials should be freely and publicly available to help educate our young children across the worldNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abby the Pup is pleased to announce that tens of thousands of teachers and parents have already downloaded over 2 million pages of its preschool printables and worksheets from its website, www.abbythepup.com, since its launch in January. The website was developed in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, when many young children were not able to go to school. They had to either learn remotely, were home schooled, or worse, did not have the opportunity and resources to learn at all. It continues to be a stressful time for teachers, parents and children.
Abby the Pup’s popularity is attributed to many factors:
• All content is provided free under the Creative Commons Public Domain Dedication
• The website has been designed to be extremely easy to navigate and use
• It is a safe and commercial free environment, with no registrations, no logins and no advertisements
• The content is interesting, fun and colorful to encourage learning
• Abby the Pup’s mission is for social good, with no commercial interests
There are over 1,000 pages of free preschool printables and worksheets. The content is organized into four categories of PDF documents which may be easily downloaded, printed and shared:
Literature – Alphabet Identification, Alphabet Trace and Write, Alphabet Worksheets, Alphabet Activities, Match Letters, Sight Words, Word Recognition, Rhyming Words, Word Families, Missing Letters
Math – Number Identification, Number Trace and Write, Number Worksheets, Match Numbers, Counting, Addition, Subtraction, Comparing, Ten Frame Cards, Patterns
General Knowledge and Skills – Colors, Shapes, Color Cute Animals, Coloring for Fun, Tracing, Matching Worksheets, Matching Cards, Positions, Sizes, Dot to Dot, Cut and Paste
Classroom – Pre-school Assessment, Awards, Calendar, Name Cards, Center Signs, Nursery Rhymes, Posters, The Week, Reward Cards, Draw in Frame, Science Activity Plans
Abby the Pup believes that quality preschool educational materials should be freely available to all children. Education helps lift children out of poverty, addresses social inequalities and provides a path to a better life. The company encourages the distribution and sharing of this content to help educate and improve the lives of young children across the world.
About Abby the Pup:
Abby the Pup was created in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many young children could not go to school or were required to learn remotely from home. It was a stressful time for children, parents and teachers. Out of this crisis came the inspiration. Why must educational materials be so difficult to access, costly and commercialized? It should be easy to use and freely available in the public domain to help teachers and parents educate their young children. This is the mission of Abby the Pup.
