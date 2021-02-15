Philippe Ziade converging technologies to deliver healthier and more sustainable homes
Businessman Philippe Ziade leverages ingenuity to push for innovation in process management and real estateUNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A serial entrepreneur, and fount of ideas, businessman Philippe Ziade leverages ingenuity to push for innovation in process management and real estate. A self-made man, Ziade has a knack for bringing together professionals who transform his ideas and visions into tangible realities.
A people-person with a powerful drive that originates from a youth of denied opportunities, Ziade in just twenty years constructed a network of interlocking businesses with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Growth Holdings, the company he founded and whose board he chairs, encapsulates all aspects and vectors of the real estate business, from design and financing to construction and management. Ziade’s approach to real estate in the US and abroad seeks to improve efficiencies, explore new technologies, and find innovative contemporary applications the craftmanship, methods, and philosophies that have ruled the building industry since time immemorial. Growth Holdings and Growth Luxury Homes set up a sizeable research effort to explore ways of bonding disparate technologies into intuitive systems and processes.
Whilst a firm believer in the power of converging technologies to deliver a healthier and more sustainable future, Ziade prioritizes the human dimension, considering that all real estate – residential, commercial, and institutional – must be conceived, designed, built, and maintained with the users’ or occupants’ experience in mind.
Ziade established a close partnership with Tesla – the über-disruptor of engineering and manufacturing – to use and perfect its next-gen technology and apply both its breakthroughs and the underlying philosophy to (re-)develop the concepts and processes used in the building industry such as solar energy. He and his team have since designed and built the first intelligent homes that use a suite of high-tech systems, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to create healthy and inviting indoor environment. The intelligent home adjusts dynamically and continuously to the occupants’ needs without taxing the surrounding outdoors.
Ziade’s next step involves the application of these proprietary ‘beyond smart’ technologies to the hospitality sector. The Otonomus concept hotel currently being built places the guest experience at the core of its operational model and adjusts, amongst others, the room layout, décor, and atmosphere to fully match guest preferences – all without human intervention and error. Return visitors will find that the hotel remembers them and has already personalized their accommodation to perfection before arrival.
Ziade left war-torn Lebanon in 1998 to pursue a twin degree in Civil and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Strapped for cash, but with a few contacts back home and plenty of motivation, he managed to secure a contract to supply natural stone to the Palm Casino Resort then being built just off The Strip. Emboldened by his first successful business deal, Ziade soon managed to gain a solid reputation – and like foothold – in Las Vegas development industry.
After he obtained his dual degree, Ziade quickly expanded his budding businesses, inviting his brothers over from Lebanon to help him manage the family’s US affairs. After attaining entrepreneurial success, Ziade created a number of programs to help students in Lebanon gain work experience and develop their skillset. He also partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to implement the ‘Invest to Stay’ initiative that aims to offer the youth of Lebanon hope and opportunities.
Ziade has since been appointed honorary consul of Lebanon in Nevada.
In the USA, Ziade received recognition for his innovative approach to problem-solving and innovation in the luxury real estate sector, and for his philanthropy. He received congressional awards from Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Dean Heller, and Congresswoman Dina Titus in recognition of his business acumen and charitable work. Recently, he received the Medal of Excellence from West Point Military Academy. Ziade is a frequent guest on CNN, Bloomberg, and Fox television and has been interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, GQ, Forbes, amongst others.
As honorary consul of Lebanon, Mr. Ziade is determined to build on this legacy and help cement ever stronger and mutually beneficial ties between Nevada and Lebanon, sourcing opportunities, making introductions, bringing people together, and detailing the inner workings of both markets and societies to businesspeople and other stakeholders throughout the Consulate of Lebanon in Nevada.
