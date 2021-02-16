Items signed by Lincoln, Jefferson, Einstein, Lenin, others will be in University Archives' online auction, March 3rd

One-page document written and signed by Albert Einstein regarding his theories on gravity and relativity, with no fewer than eleven lines of mathematical calculation (est. $25,000-$30,000).

Handwritten four-page presidential address signed by Thomas Jefferson in 1806 and directed to the Cherokee Nation, embracing his role as the “Great White Father” (est. $90,000-$100,000).

Two-page letter handwritten and signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1863, to Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, regarding the transportation of troops by rail in the Civil War (est. $20,000-$25,000).

One-page autograph letter signed by George Washington just a few months before he retired from his second presidential term in 1796, written at Mount Vernon (est. $12,000-$13,000).