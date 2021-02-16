YOTELPAD Park City Uncovers Winning Combination for Vacationers
With waves of snowstorms, skiers are flocking to YOTELPAD Park City. Indoor dining at Park City restaurants provides the perfect setting for socially distanced table spacing in creative bubbles.
Great new powder, excellent indoor dining at Park City restaurants, holiday weekend bring skiers
“We have had some great new powder, excellent indoor dining at Park City restaurants and a holiday weekend, which is the perfect combination for skiers to flock to YOTELPAD Park City this season,” said Tyler, who opened the hotel just two months ago, making it the first YOTELPAD in the world for London-based YOTEL.
With more than 12 inches of new snow in the last week and more snow predicted daily through Feb. 21, Park City is reporting a base snow depth of 48 inches.
“On top of the tremendous snowfall, Park City restaurants are currently offering inside dining with socially distanced table spacing in creative ‘bubbles’ that provides a cozy setting for outside patios,” said Tyler.
Pop-up bubble dining can seat from two to eight people for three-course meals in heated and vented bubble tents.
“The ingenuity of everyone in Park City is making our hotels full, mountain skiing rewarding and dining more normal than it has been in months,” he said. “When you do it right, people respond because everyone wants to enjoy more experiences when they know we’re being responsible by keeping everyone safe.”
Since before it opened, YOTELPAD Park City has strictly followed all CDC and health department guidelines, which has resulted in an ongoing stream of visitors booking rooms for a getaway. Ample snowfall has made Park City an even more attractive destination this winter.
For mountain resort expertise, YOTEL has partnered with Benchmark, a global hospitality leader, to spearhead day-to-day operations of YOTELPAD Park City.
For more information, visit yotel.com/parkcity.
