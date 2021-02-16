HIP Video Promo presents: AV Super Sunshine is joined by some interesting mannequins in new music video “Super Cool”

AV Super Sunshine AV Super Sunshine - Super Cool

FOND DU LAC, WI, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime fans know that AV Super Sunshine is super happy and super extra-terrestrial– and with his newest single, the world now knows that this Wisconsin native is “Super Cool.”

AV has been living the peace, love, and rock ‘n roll life with a string of global radio hit songs to show for it. He’s taken influence from all over the galaxy – Jimi Hendrix, Lady Gaga, Pink Floyd, Kurt Cobain, and Skrillex are a few favorites – and while his roots are deep in rock and roll, it’s no surprise he crosses over to adult contemporary, dance, and pop. His down-to-earth persona and contagiously positive perspective (plus support from the BBC!) have helped songs like “Baby Goodbye,” “Apple,” “Candyland,” and “Orange” reach the top 20 on the DRT Global Adult Contemporary and Global Rock commercial airplay charts. In 2019, he saw a spike in radio play in Asia, Europe, South America, and the UK with multiple #1 hits on both the EuroIndie Music Charts and the World Indie Music Charts. “Super Cool” is his latest hit: it reached #25 on the Digital Radio Tracker Rock Chart and #6 on the Adult Contemporary Chart. It's also his most successful song on radio, with over 400 stations in the US and a total 600 worldwide adding the song.

AV’s newest album is called Kicked Out of School, and “Super Cool” is a fitting introduction, as AV sings about being told to “get out of class.” Is he too cool for school, or is the school just not cool enough for him? In the “Super Cool” video, AV Super Sunshine is joined by his muse and frequent on-screen partner Philomena. We’re taken to a roadside antique sale, where we see two familiarly-dressed mannequins. Meanwhile, AV and Philomena dance on the stairs of a motel and by the side of the highway as cars rush and trains pass them by. Wait… what’s going on with those mannequins?

