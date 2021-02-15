Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Reduces Speed and Restricts Commercial Vehicles to Right Lane on I-81 in Luzerne County

02/13/2021

  Dunmore, PA – In anticipation of winter weather throughout much of the state on today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the upcoming storm. PennDOT anticipates that it will implement travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.   Effective at noon on Saturday, February 13th  vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways that align with Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

 Interstate 81, south of I-80 in Luzerne County   Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.   Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

 Tractors without trailers;  Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;  Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;  Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;  Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;  Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;  School buses, commercial buses and motor coachesnot carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and  Motorcycles.   Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.   511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.   Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.     Subscribe to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.   Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast     MEDIA CONTACT:  Jessica Kalinoski (570) 963-4044 and Michael S. Taluto (570) 963-3502   # # #  

